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"We absolutely did not want you to see the game this way" — Rockstar responds to the massive GTA VI leak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Rockstar confirmed the GTA VI gameplay leak and stated that the team has nearly completed development. An extended preview of the game will be shown on 27 August.

"We absolutely did not want you to see the game this way" — Rockstar responds to the massive GTA VI leak

Rockstar Games confirmed the leak of materials related to the new GTA VI, noting that the premature appearance of work-in-progress materials online upset the team, as it had hoped to present the game in a completely different format after years of waiting. This was stated in the company's post on X, reports UNN

Hello everyone, we know that many of you have been waiting for news from us regarding the events of last week. To say that the leak of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay footage in this way broke our team's heart would be an understatement, and this is absolutely not how we planned to show you the game after so many years. We are terribly sorry that everything has taken so long—from completing the game's development (we are already almost there) to publishing new details and official gameplay, as well as giving the community everything you want to know 

- the company said in a statement. 

The developers reminded everyone that tomorrow they will see an extended preview of the game, noting that its preparation took longer than planned. 

But, as with everything we do, we know that we have to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver the level of quality you expect and deserve. Although it is very upsetting that some spoilers may affect the experience of the game, we hope that everyone will wait just a little longer to judge the game for themselves on November 19 

- the developers added. 

The developers thanked the community, which reached out with words of support last week. 

Additional information

Last week, the CyberLeek group published a post (now deleted) on the X platform, pledging to release the entire archive of the leaked gameplay if Rockstar Games did not meet its demand to "remedy the damage caused" and apologize to the community.

The hacker group clearly stated its demands in a manifesto containing three "commandments": "Do not sell digital pre-orders," "Do not sell fake DLC for the single-player game," and "Keep single-player content."

The hackers posted a short video online showing the protagonist Jason playing basketball and taking part in street fights. 

It should be recalled 

GTA VI is expected to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, priced from $79.99. This applies to the base single-player game. Grand Theft Auto V was $10 cheaper. Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition "enhances the experience" of the base game with an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, clothing, and action covering every aspect of Jason and Lucia's story," according to Rockstar. This version will cost $99.99.

Netflix announced a presentation of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI, which will take place on August 27 at 22:00 Kyiv time. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
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