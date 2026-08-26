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A new trailer for “Metro 2039” was presented at Gamescom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Ukraine’s 4A Games and Deep Silver presented Metro 2039 gameplay, a new station, and the “Shatun” pneumatic rifle.

A new trailer for “Metro 2039” was presented at Gamescom

Ukrainian studio 4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom 2026, UNN reports. 

Details 

This evening, we are presenting our all-new gameplay trailer for "Metro 2039" — the next chapter in the "Metro" universe, which we have been exploring for nearly two decades. "Metro" has always been a story about preventing war, but now, with war at our doorstep, we have created a story about its consequences and what it takes to survive: the price of silence, the horror of tyranny, and the price of freedom

— said Jonathan Bloch, the game's producer. 

It should be noted that Bloch came onstage wearing the protagonist's helmet. The developers had announced the day before that, for the first time in METRO history, an upcoming collector's edition would let you truly touch this world — with an authentic, masterfully crafted replica of the mysterious Stranger's helmet, covered in battle scars.  

"Made directly from the 3D model of the protagonist of "Metro 2039", this helmet will be a true find for "Metro" enthusiasts," the developers emphasized. 

Of course, as always, there are monsters, tunnels, and ruined ruins here. But for us, "Metro" is about people: what they protect, what they sacrifice, and what remains of them when the world takes almost everything away. Creating such a grim game requires enormous passion, discipline, and a development team that has had to get used to working without peace or stability. We care deeply about this universe and the people who believe in it. A key part of this is our own 4A Engine, created to fully bring to life the oppressive world you are about to enter

— Bloch added. 

4A Games co-creative director and lead audio designer Pavlo Ulmer said: "We created this game for those who have traveled through the "Metro" tunnels before, and for those who are about to enter them for the first time". 

There is much to explore here. Your support and love for this world have stayed with us at every stage of development, which has been quite difficult, believe me. We cannot wait to share more this evening. And if you are lucky enough to be here at Gamescom, you can personally try out "Metro 2039" at our booth and take a closer look at the full-scale collector's replica of the Spartan helmet that will be included in our collector's edition. "Metro 2039" is not merely a return to "Metro". It is a darker, more ambitious, and deeply personal journey that will challenge everything you know about yourself and who you are willing to become in order to survive

— Ulmer said. 

Bloch added: "The tunnels are waiting. The surface is calling. And this evening we are ready to show you some of what comes next. Welcome to "Metro 2039". Glory to Ukraine". 

The developers also revealed some details about the new shooter. In particular, in his Spartan armor, the Stranger appears to some people in "Metro" as a true savior. 

But he is little concerned with the fate of the people who have become hostages of the Führer's tyranny. The Stranger is not a hero in the traditional sense. He is a man traumatized by a complex and brutal past. Obsessed with his own mission, he will stop at nothing and let no one stand in his way to achieve his goal. What exactly is he obsessed with? For now, let that remain a secret

— the developers reported on the official website. 

The developers announced a new location — the "Sevastopolskaya" metro station — "an independent station that is about to be seized by the enemy," where the Stranger will learn important details about his target and prepare for the journey ahead.

The developers also showcased a new pneumatic rifle, the "Shatun", which will be one of the major new additions to the "Metro 2039" arsenal. 

Gamescom is an annual international video game exhibition that has been held since 2009. The exhibition takes place in Cologne, Germany. This year's exhibition will be held from August 25 to August 30. 

The following were also shown at this year's exhibition: 

  • The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past;
    • Final Fantasy VII Revelation;
      • Gears of War: E-Day;
        • Ananta;
          • Game of Thrones: War for Westeros;
            • Tides of Annihilation;
              • Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons;
                • Rainbow Six Tactics;
                  • Nodus Fall. 

                    We remind you

                    The Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, has officially announced Metro 2039 and has also released a trailer for the game. 

                    The game "METRO 2039" by the Ukrainian studio 4A Games has garnered 1 million wishlists among gamers after two weeks since its release.  

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

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                    Ukraine