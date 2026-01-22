Netflix and Warner Bros. merger could end "subscription fatigue"

Viewers are considering a possible deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery as a chance to solve the problem of an excessive number of paid platforms. After Netflix offered almost $83 billion for most of Warner Bros., users began to hope for a return to the "all under one roof" model. This would avoid scattering content among dozens of different services, each of which currently has to be paid for separately. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The main focus of expectations shifts to financial benefits for customers. According to surveys, the average American currently pays for several subscriptions simultaneously, spending over $550 per year.

The merger of Netflix and HBO Max into a single ecosystem would allow access to premium movies and series within a single account. Users expect that instead of simply adding the cost of one service to another, companies will offer advantageous package discounts.

Return to a single content library

Analysts note that the merger could revive the early promise of streaming, when most global hits were available on one platform. In modern conditions, when 94% of HBO Max users already have a Netflix subscription, creating a common interface seems like a logical step. This would relieve viewers of the need to constantly switch between applications and help stop the endless growth of total digital entertainment costs.

