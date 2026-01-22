$43.180.08
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
07:21 PM • 9086 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 16348 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 26469 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 19196 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 32382 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 35029 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20769 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21701 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39487 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
The New York Times

Netflix and Warner Bros. merger could end "subscription fatigue"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Viewers are seeing a potential deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery as a chance to solve the problem of too many paid platforms. The merger would avoid content fragmentation and provide access to premium movies and series under a single bill.

Netflix and Warner Bros. merger could end "subscription fatigue"

Viewers are considering a possible deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery as a chance to solve the problem of an excessive number of paid platforms. After Netflix offered almost $83 billion for most of Warner Bros., users began to hope for a return to the "all under one roof" model. This would avoid scattering content among dozens of different services, each of which currently has to be paid for separately. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The main focus of expectations shifts to financial benefits for customers. According to surveys, the average American currently pays for several subscriptions simultaneously, spending over $550 per year.

Netflix prepares new cash offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery14.01.26, 21:19 • 5100 views

The merger of Netflix and HBO Max into a single ecosystem would allow access to premium movies and series within a single account. Users expect that instead of simply adding the cost of one service to another, companies will offer advantageous package discounts.

Return to a single content library

Analysts note that the merger could revive the early promise of streaming, when most global hits were available on one platform. In modern conditions, when 94% of HBO Max users already have a Netflix subscription, creating a common interface seems like a logical step. This would relieve viewers of the need to constantly switch between applications and help stop the endless growth of total digital entertainment costs.

Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure20.01.26, 18:21 • 30300 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureTechnologies
Film
Series
HBO Max
Reuters
Netflix