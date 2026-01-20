Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure

$43.180.08
03:45 PM • 3378 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 7992 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 16876 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 14362 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 22370 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 22284 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 22551 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21106 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17662 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37333 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 88 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 3366 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 3008 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 34543 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 50274 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery have changed their offer to merge the studio and streaming business to an all-cash deal. This will accelerate the deal amid pressure from Paramount Skydance.

Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday said Netflix's offer to merge Warner Bros.' studio and streaming business will now be all cash, rather than cash and stock, UNN reports, citing Axios.

Details

The companies say the new structure is simpler and that the deal can close faster — an attempt to quickly finalize the deal as Paramount Skydance ramps up pressure with its own hostile bid for WBD.

WBD said in December it had agreed to a deal to sell its studio and streaming business to Netflix for cash and stock at $27.75 per WBD share.

The new all-cash offer has the same price. Netflix said it would finance the cash offer with cash on hand, as well as credit lines and financing commitments.

Paramount's all-cash offer, which included all of WBD, not just the studio and streaming assets, valued WBD at $30 per share.

WBD cited risks associated with the financing structure of Paramount's offer, rejecting its proposals.

Paramount, arguing its offer was better for shareholders, began taking legal action against WBD in its quest to acquire the asset.

Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal

Last week, Paramount filed a lawsuit to compel the company to disclose "essential information" about the bidding process so that shareholders could "make an informed decision about whether to tender their shares in our offer."

It also proposed a proxy fight against the Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors, saying it intends to nominate director candidates in a few weeks.

A Delaware state judge on Thursday denied Paramount's request to expedite its lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing that the media giant had not suffered irreparable harm from WBD.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery said the lawsuit "was another frivolous attempt to distract, and the judge saw through it."

"Despite numerous opportunities, Paramount Skydance continues to offer a deal that our board of directors unanimously determined was not superior to the Netflix merger agreement," the statement said.

The revised deal structure is expected to allow WBD shareholders to vote on the proposed deal by April of this year, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
