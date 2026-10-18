The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the benefit and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' attacks on Russian "Yandex" data centers. This is reported by IsraeliPM, UNN reports.

Details

A strike hit the "Yandex" company in Russia. 60% of the online activity directed against us by Russian users has disappeared - he said.

According to Netanyahu, this case demonstrates what opportunities such influence can provide. He added that Israel must also work in this direction, despite the restrictions associated with the democratic system of government.

Context

Using FP-1 UAVs, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two more supercomputers located at Sasovo Chervonenkis and Lyapunov. After the October 8 strike, the data center was completely shut down. Thus, all three supercomputers became unavailable for operation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the Ukrainian military's strike on the "Yandex" data centers was a response to similar Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Strikes on Yandex data centers reduced the operation of Kremlin bot networks — CPD