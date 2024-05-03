ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Nearly 2,000 people arrested on U.S. campuses since pro-Palestinian protests began

Nearly 2,000 people arrested on U.S. campuses since pro-Palestinian protests began

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19530 views

Since April 18, nearly 2,000 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at about 40 universities in 25 states.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at a number of US universities in recent weeks - since April 18, arrests have been recorded at about 40 universities in 25 of the 50 US states, UNN reports , citing ORF and Le Figaro.

Details

Since April 17, a wave of rallies in support of Gaza has swept across American campuses, at approximately forty universities, from the Atlantic coast to California. According to several American media outlets, about 2,000 people were arrested.

Students' calls are more or less the same everywhere: demonstrators demand that universities cut ties with patrons and companies linked to Israel and condemn US support for Tel Aviv. They point to the armed suppression of the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 terrorist attack.

Biden links economic problems of China, India and Japan to "xenophobia"02.05.24, 09:39 • 17214 views

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly condemned the violence during the protests in a speech at the White House yesterday. "There is a right to protest, but not a right to cause chaos. We are not an authoritarian country that silences people," Biden said.

Earlier, his Republican opponent Donald Trump accused Biden of inaction in the face of the pro-Palestinian movement. "These are radical left-wing lunatics, and they have to be stopped now," Trump said upon arriving at the trial in New York.

Recall

In the United States on Thursday, police forcibly removed dozens of unruly pro-Palestinian demonstrators from several colleges, including a camp at the University of California. In recent days, students have held rallies or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest Israel's war in Gaza.

Biden plans to make Ukraine aid less of a public issue during election season after approving it - Politico03.05.24, 09:19 • 58122 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
new-york-stateNew York (state)
californiaCalifornia
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
tel-avivTel Aviv

