Biden plans to make Ukraine aid less of a public issue during election season after approving it - Politico

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88669 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109006 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151779 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165676 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226581 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36713 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70992 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38848 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64844 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251626 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226581 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225015 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70992 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113184 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Actual
Biden plans to make Ukraine aid less of a public issue during election season after approving it - Politico

Biden plans to make Ukraine aid less of a public issue during election season after approving it - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58120 views

Biden's team plans to make this topic less public after the approval of the aid to Ukraine, as economic issues are a priority for voters ahead of the re-election campaign.

US President Joe Biden's team plans to make the issue less public ahead of the re-election campaign as economic issues become a priority for voters, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

The publication points out that US President Joe Biden scored a huge foreign policy victory with the passage last week of a foreign aid bill that included $60 billion for Ukraine. "But now that he has cleared that hurdle, his team is poised to make America's ongoing commitment"  to the issue "less of a public focus as it targets an electorate preoccupied with economic concerns," the paper writes.

The cause of democracy, as indicated, will remain a central component of Biden's re-election campaign - as a unifying thread for discussions on everything from Ukraine and Donald Trump to abortion, gun safety and education - so the White House and campaign aides said they do not anticipate a relentless public relations push to bolster support for Ukraine-related issues in the coming months, the newspaper writes.

Biden made a statement after the passage of the aid bill, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also visited the White House briefing room. But, as one senior administration official added, "now that Congress has passed the supplemental, it's naturally not as pressing an issue." "But failing to focus the country's attention on why America's continued support for Ukraine matters - why it remains an existential issue for countries far beyond Eastern Europe - poses real risks, foreign policy experts warn. It could further weaken domestic support for the war itself, all but close the door to any additional funding, and complicate a key component of Biden's presidential legacy: preserving America's longstanding role as a central pillar of the global democratic order," the publication notes.

"It's important for the Biden administration not to cede public messaging about Ukraine to people who are skeptical of U.S. support," said Rachel Rizzo, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. - "By not talking about it, it runs that risk, especially since it's already a talking point in the election for those who oppose aid to Ukraine.

Still, Democrats and committed transatlanticists who agree with Biden's view overwhelmingly believe that the most important element for continued U.S. support for Ukraine and NATO is for the president to win a second term. For them, it makes sense to emphasize other issues that are of most concern to American voters.

"The issues that are most important to the world are not necessarily the most important to voters," said Jennifer Palmieri, who served as communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. - "It is extremely important that we received Ukrainian funding. But in terms of what people care about in their daily lives, it won't register.

Publicly, Biden's team insists that the debate is not an "either/or" one; that the president can "navigate doing two things at once.

"Looking ahead, it seems likely that Biden will return to the war on the big stages," the newspaper points out. Here, the publication mentions Biden's expected trip to France in early June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the NATO summit in Washington in the summer.

"But even before these speeches took place, one could see a change in the way messages were being transmitted," the newspaper notes.

At the same time, the publication points out that "Biden's team believes it has overcome some of the most difficult political periods associated with the war effort." Recent opinion polls reflect growing support for Ukraine among Americans. A Gallup poll released this month found that 36 percent of Americans believe the U.S. has not provided enough assistance to Ukraine, up from 25 percent in October. Another 36 percent of respondents said the U.S. has provided too much aid to Kyiv, while 26 percent said the amount was right.

As to why this is the case, aides note that unlike other wars that have consumed U.S. presidents during election years, the war in Ukraine does not involve U.S. soldiers on the ground, which reduces the severity of the day-to-day impact on Americans.

"It is the president's responsibility to convey to the American people why Ukraine and our support are so important. Although he has done so several times, his narrative has not been clear enough for most Americans," said Alina Polyakova, President and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Biden signs bill to help Ukraine24.04.24, 18:00 • 17230 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising