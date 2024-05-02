U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that “xenophobia” from China to Japan and India is hindering their growth, while at the same time saying that migration is good for the U.S. economy, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, April 1, White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden said that "xenophobia" on the part of China, Japan, and India is hindering the economic growth of these countries. But the US president noted that migration is good for the US economy.

Why China is slowing down so much economically, why Japan is having problems, why Russia, why India, because they are xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. One of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants Immigrants are what make us strong - Biden said at a fundraiser in Washington for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Recall

