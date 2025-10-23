NBU worsened its forecast for Ukraine's economy: the main reasons are energy deficit and shelling of the gas production system

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11298 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14061 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14937 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23144 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23649 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21578 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11623 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14472 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16168 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 30975 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 15003 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 20197 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23310 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 14126 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 8898 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 23144 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 23649 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21578 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 30975 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 24158 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 10095 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 32863 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 52713 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 66410 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 74990 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

NBU worsened its forecast for Ukraine's economy: the main reasons are energy deficit and shelling of the gas production system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The National Bank of Ukraine revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, lowering it to 1.9% from 2.1%. This is due to the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and damage to the gas production system.

NBU worsened its forecast for Ukraine's economy: the main reasons are energy deficit and shelling of the gas production system

The National Bank of Ukraine has revised its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth downwards – from 2.1% to 1.9%. The main reasons are the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and the shelling of the gas production system. This was stated by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Two key factors influenced the revision of the economic growth forecast, and both are related to the intensification of shelling and the destruction of the energy system. First, this is a corresponding increase in the energy deficit. According to our forecast, it will increase to 1.3% in 2025, which will accordingly affect the reduction of economic growth rates by 0.1 percentage points. Also, the destruction of the system and the damage caused by shelling to the gas production system, which also has a negative impact. These are two key factors that caused the NBU to revise the economic growth rates for this year accordingly.

- said Pyshnyi.

The NBU Governor noted that in the third quarter of 2025, economic growth, according to NBU estimates, accelerated due to the activation of early crop harvesting, stable consumer demand, and an improved situation in the energy sector, which persisted until the end of September.

The expected increase in budget stimuli at the end of the year will support further recovery. However, the energy deficit caused by recent infrastructure destruction and gas production capacity, along with the persistent labor shortage, will significantly limit business activity. In view of this, the NBU revised its economic growth forecast for 2025 to 1.9% (from 2.1% in the July forecast - ed.)

- added Pyshnyi.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Economy, in August, Ukraine's GDP growth was 5.3%. Minister Oleksiy Sobolev predicts further growth, while in Russia it is slowing down.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
National Bank of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine