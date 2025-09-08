Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who is visiting Vilnius, stated that his position on Ukraine's integration into the European Union differs from the views of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication LRT.

Nausėda has repeatedly called for January 1, 2030, to be set as a clear date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

At the same time, Nawrocki holds a "more moderate" view on Ukraine's possible accession to the EU. The Polish president also recently blocked a bill proposed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government that expands the rights of Ukrainian refugees, and opposed Ukraine's aspiration to become a NATO member.

The president and I have somewhat different views on Ukraine's integration into the EU. Our conversations will continue at a different level. (...) I do not rule out the possibility of full solidarity with Ukraine, but these are issues that concern only Poland and Ukraine - said Nawrocki at the Presidential Palace.

It will be recalled that Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to Ukrainians under the "800+" program. It guaranteed a monthly payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18, regardless of family income. Payments are also available to parents of Ukrainian children living in Poland.

Also, earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he does not support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

