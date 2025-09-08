$41.220.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Polish President Karol Navrotskyi in Vilnius expressed disagreements with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda regarding Ukraine's integration into the EU. Navrotskyi holds a moderate position and previously blocked a bill on the rights of Ukrainian refugees.

Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who is visiting Vilnius, stated that his position on Ukraine's integration into the European Union differs from the views of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication LRT.

Details

Nausėda has repeatedly called for January 1, 2030, to be set as a clear date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

At the same time, Nawrocki holds a "more moderate" view on Ukraine's possible accession to the EU. The Polish president also recently blocked a bill proposed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government that expands the rights of Ukrainian refugees, and opposed Ukraine's aspiration to become a NATO member.

The president and I have somewhat different views on Ukraine's integration into the EU. Our conversations will continue at a different level. (...) I do not rule out the possibility of full solidarity with Ukraine, but these are issues that concern only Poland and Ukraine

- said Nawrocki at the Presidential Palace.

It will be recalled that Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to Ukrainians under the "800+" program. It guaranteed a monthly payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18, regardless of family income. Payments are also available to parents of Ukrainian children living in Poland.

Also, earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he does not support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
