Russian politician Alexei Navalny, who died in prison two years ago, was killed by a powerful nerve agent. This is reported by UNN with reference to dpa news agency.

Details

Navalny, who died two years ago in an Arctic prison camp, was killed by the Russian state using a powerful nerve agent, the governments of Germany, Great Britain, Sweden and the Netherlands state. - the report says.

Context

Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024, in a penal colony in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The official cause of death was stated as cardiac arrhythmia, but many of his supporters believe it may have been related to poisoning. Russian authorities for a long time did not release the body for examination, which only fueled suspicions of a possible murder.

Recall

Journalists gained access to secret documents related to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Among them, information was allegedly found that Navalny had symptoms of poisoning before his death.