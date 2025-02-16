Military support will have to be prioritized: Rutte warned of NATO's plans to increase defense spending

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10145 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52640 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76526 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 118001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101179 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113076 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153717 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90533 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58162 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26350 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47877 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 118001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153717 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144331 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176648 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134407 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136313 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164542 views
Actual
Military support will have to be prioritized: Rutte warned of NATO's plans to increase defense spending

Military support will have to be prioritized: Rutte warned of NATO's plans to increase defense spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39695 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced the need for a significant increase in defense spending by the alliance's member states. The US is calling for a rebalancing of spending, as it currently accounts for more than 50% of NATO's GDP.

NATO members will have to increase their defense spending by much more than 3% of GDP. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during an interview with POLITICO, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 15, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that NATO's spending target would be "well over 3 percent.

According to the newspaper, US President Donald Trump has demanded that allies allocate 5% of their GDP to defense, which is significantly more than the 2% that the defense alliance agreed on more than 10 years ago. However, this is now considered too low to combat the threat from Russia, the need for rearmament, and the simultaneous sending of weapons to Ukraine.

We will have to prioritize defense over other things

- said Mark Rutte.

According to POLITICO , Rutte hinted at the need for governments to make difficult decisions about military spending instead of popular welfare programs.

The alliance is setting new capability targets that will determine where additional money should be spent. According to NATO's Secretary General, it currently lacks air defense systems, long-range missiles, and tanks to support its armies.

Rutte: NATO is working to create the best possible conditions for Ukraine in the negotiations15.02.25, 13:32 • 25520 views

"We haven't paid enough over the last 40 years, especially after the fall of the Berlin Wall," Rutte said of European and Canadian defense spending. "The US is rightly asking for a rebalancing of this. It is logical.

Rutte also emphasized that Washington remains committed to NATO, despite recent statements by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel that European allies "cannot assume that America's presence will last forever.

The United States accounts for more than 50 percent of NATO's GDP, so the alliance is "primarily an American organization," Rutte said. 

We have to put an end to this in such a way... that Putin does not capture a single square mile or a single square kilometer of Ukraine

- said the NATO Secretary General.

"I don't think it will be a bad deal," he added.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat at a meeting in The Hague, the Alliance countries will discuss the need to increase military production.

Rutte says NATO will discuss US statements on Ukraine peace settlement13.02.25, 09:40 • 27222 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising