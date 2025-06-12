NATO is developing new tools to monitor the situation in Ukraine and on the eastern flank

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is expanding its satellite surveillance capabilities to scan large areas. This will allow the Alliance to monitor military movements in Ukraine and on Russia's borders with eastern members, said NATO's Commander of Concepts and Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Vandier said the new tool would for the first time allow the Alliance to observe "vast territories," allowing it to observe maneuvers, troop movements and battlefield operations.

The ability to monitor compliance with a possible ceasefire in Ukraine has been at the heart of European concerns, and a coalition of the willing led by France and the United Kingdom is exploring options and hoping to enlist the support of the United States.

Today, we are not sure that the Russians will stop in Ukraine. We will be able to tell them: we are watching — Vandier said, stressing the importance of reassuring countries on the alliance's eastern flank.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization said late Wednesday that it had selected U.S. satellite imagery provider Planet Labs for a new initiative called Smart Indication And Warning Broad Area Detection (SINBAD). Its goal is to scan areas of the globe very frequently throughout the year, with artificial intelligence helping to identify any changes and issue warnings.

Yermak: Some solutions for the development of military AI are already working in Ukraine

According to a NATO representative who wished to remain anonymous, the technology could also be used to monitor the Arctic, which is of increasing importance to NATO as Russia and China's ambitions in the region grow.

NATO began developing space surveillance after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. SINBAD is a pilot project launched ahead of a larger NATO space surveillance deployment scheduled for January 2026, according to an alliance representative.

Space surveillance is one of the key areas in which NATO relies heavily on U.S. capabilities. Other members of the alliance are trying to rebalance their dependence on the United States after President Donald Trump turned away from Europe to focus on threats from Asia.

NATO defense ministers last week approved one of the most ambitious commitments to increase arms stockpiles since the Cold War as part of European and Canadian efforts to rearm and take over more of their own defense from the United States.

Supplement

General Ingo Gerhartz headed the NATO headquarters in Brunssum, replacing Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta. He will manage the defense of NATO's eastern flank, which stretches for 4,000 km.