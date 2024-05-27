NATO countries plan to create a “wall of drones” to protect against Russian aggression

Six NATO countries have agreed to build a “drone wall” along their borders to protect themselves from Russian threats. Norway, Poland and Finland will work with three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - to prevent Russian aggression, including the forced crossing of migrants across the border. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

This is a completely new thing. Drone border from Norway to Poland Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told the Baltic News Service.

She added that "this will allow us to protect ourselves from provocations by unfriendly countries.

EU countries bordering Europe are increasingly worried that Putin will turn his attention to Russia's western neighbors if he succeeds in his war in Ukraine.

The day before, Poland spent billions to modernize the defense of its border with Belarus, Estonia built a network of border military bunkers, and Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, joined NATO.

Last year, Finland was forced to close checkpoints on its border with Russia after the Kremlin brought in migrants from Asia and sent them across the border on bicycles. Finnish officials said Moscow was using migration as a weapon to destabilize Europe.

Minister Bilotaite said that the details of the "drone wall" are still being worked out and that the agreement signed over the weekend is part of a broader approach to countering the threat from Russia.

We agreed to conduct regional exercises to ensure the evacuation of the population, to see how our institutions are ready to work and interact with each other Agne Bilotaite said.

Russia has reinforced its military units along its northwestern border with the EU after it invaded Ukraine and moved nuclear missiles into Belarus.

