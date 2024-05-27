NATO countries plan to create a “wall of drones” to protect against Russian aggression

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5857 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84188 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146169 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240944 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172251 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163902 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111554 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 42607 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 61407 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107461 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 63270 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240946 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220419 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206913 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232933 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220032 views
06:49 PM • 5921 views
05:32 PM • 15212 views
04:47 PM • 22091 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107461 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111554 views
NATO countries plan to create a “wall of drones” to protect against Russian aggression

NATO countries plan to create a “wall of drones” to protect against Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25288 views

Six NATO countries-Norway, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania-agreed to build a “drone wall” along their borders to protect against Russian aggression and potential provocations involving migrants.

Six NATO countries have agreed to build a “drone wall” along their borders to protect themselves from Russian threats. Norway, Poland and Finland will work with three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - to prevent Russian aggression, including the forced crossing of migrants across the border. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

This is a completely new thing. Drone border from Norway to Poland

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told the Baltic News Service.

She added that "this will allow us to protect ourselves from provocations by unfriendly countries.

Addendum Addendum

EU countries bordering Europe are increasingly worried that Putin will turn his attention to Russia's western neighbors if he succeeds in his war in Ukraine.

The day before, Poland spent billions to modernize the defense of its border with Belarus, Estonia built a network of border military bunkers, and Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, joined NATO.

Last year, Finland was forced to close checkpoints on its border with Russia after the Kremlin brought in migrants from Asia and sent them across the border on bicycles. Finnish officials said Moscow was using migration as a weapon to destabilize Europe.

Minister Bilotaite said that the details of the "drone wall" are still being worked out and that the agreement signed over the weekend is part of a broader approach to countering the threat from Russia.

We agreed to conduct regional exercises to ensure the evacuation of the population, to see how our institutions are ready to work and interact with each other

Agne Bilotaite said.

Russia has reinforced its military units along its northwestern border with the EU after it invaded Ukraine and moved nuclear missiles into Belarus.

Russians equip their Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones with Japanese video cameras: what is known24.05.24, 15:59 • 14961 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
aziiaAsia
finlandFinland
lithuaniaLithuania
norwayNorway
europeEurope
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

