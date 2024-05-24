Russians equip their Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones with Japanese video cameras: what is known

The Russian company Albatros equips its own reconnaissance drones with video cameras manufactured by Sony . This is stated in an investigation by Napalm Inform, UNN reports.

The publication notes that during 2022-2023, the Albatross M5 UAVs were tested almost along the entire line of the Russian-Ukrainian front. At the same time, the drones were used more for adjusting artillery fire than for reconnaissance.

In particular, in the company's presentations, you can see a video of the Albatross M5 adjusting artillery to hit the Ukrainian M-777 howitzer.

According to Napalm Inform, referring to the documents obtained, the Albatross M5 artillery is equipped with cameras manufactured by Sony. Usually, these are Sony A6000 and Sony RX1R2 models for photography, and Sony FCB-EH6500 and Sony FCB-EV7500 cameras for video recording.

At the same time, a Russian company independently produces gyro-stabilized gimbals for UAVs, including for nighttime video recording with a thermal imager, based on these devices.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that nearly 300 different foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean ballistic missiles used by Russia to strike Ukraine.

"Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones was prepared by CAR. Thus, 290 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in one object alone, identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile. The vast majority of the elements ensure the missile's navigation, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies headquartered in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, etc.", Ruvin said.

Japan imposes sanctions on 9 russian entities for supplying weapons from North Korea