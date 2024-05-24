Russians equip their Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones with Japanese video cameras: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27501 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95968 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142794 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147600 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172567 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164146 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148124 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50835 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109116 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42233 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75788 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242694 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207902 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21612 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27343 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109116 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112231 views
Actual
Russians equip their Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones with Japanese video cameras: what is known

Russians equip their Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones with Japanese video cameras: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14964 views

Russians are equipping their Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones with Japanese Sony video cameras for aerial photography and artillery adjustment.

The Russian company Albatros equips its own reconnaissance drones with video cameras manufactured by Sony . This is stated in an investigation by Napalm Inform, UNN reports.

 The publication notes that during 2022-2023, the Albatross M5 UAVs were tested almost along the entire line of the Russian-Ukrainian front. At the same time, the drones were used more for adjusting artillery fire than for reconnaissance. 

In particular, in the company's presentations, you can see a video of the Albatross M5 adjusting artillery to hit the Ukrainian M-777 howitzer.

According to Napalm Inform, referring to the documents obtained, the Albatross M5 artillery is equipped with cameras manufactured by Sony. Usually, these are Sony A6000 and Sony RX1R2 models for photography, and Sony FCB-EH6500 and Sony FCB-EV7500 cameras for video recording.

At the same time, a Russian company independently produces gyro-stabilized gimbals for UAVs, including for nighttime video recording with a thermal imager, based on these devices.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that nearly 300 different foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean ballistic missiles used by Russia to strike Ukraine.

"Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones was prepared by CAR. Thus, 290 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in one object alone, identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile. The vast majority of the elements ensure the missile's navigation, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies headquartered in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, etc.", Ruvin said.

Japan imposes sanctions on 9 russian entities for supplying weapons from North Korea24.05.24, 07:14 • 14826 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
switzerlandSwitzerland
north-koreaNorth Korea
sinhapurSingapore
taiwanTaiwan
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising