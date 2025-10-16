"Naftogaz" allocated 2.5 billion dollars for gas purchase

On the eve of October, Naftogaz allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases. Of this amount, $1.5 billion was provided by partners, said Natalia Boyko, deputy head of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, reports UNN.

She also noted that the Europeans gave Ukraine a credit guarantee, which is a historic event and on which the teams of various departments worked.

The Europeans gave us a credit guarantee. This is a historic event. This year, for the first time, we were able to obtain credit financing without sovereign guarantees. This is something very new. The teams of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and I, in my previous job as an advisor to the prime minister, worked on this.