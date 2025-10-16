"Naftogaz" allocated 2.5 billion dollars for gas purchase
Kyiv • UNN
Ahead of October, "Naftogaz" accumulated 2.5 billion dollars for gas purchase, of which 1.5 billion were provided by partners. Europeans also provided Ukraine with a credit guarantee, which is a historic event.
On the eve of October, Naftogaz allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases. Of this amount, $1.5 billion was provided by partners, said Natalia Boyko, deputy head of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, reports UNN.
Details
On the eve of October, Naftogaz accumulated $2.5 billion for gas purchases. Of these, $1 million is our own resource, $1.5 million is thanks to partners. This is credit financing, grant financing
She also noted that the Europeans gave Ukraine a credit guarantee, which is a historic event and on which the teams of various departments worked.
The Europeans gave us a credit guarantee. This is a historic event. This year, for the first time, we were able to obtain credit financing without sovereign guarantees. This is something very new. The teams of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and I, in my previous job as an advisor to the prime minister, worked on this.
Addition
Russia massively attacked gas infrastructure three times in a week, Naftogaz reported on Wednesday.
Over the past seven days, the enemy has launched massive attacks on the gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group three times. This night, one of the Naftogaz Group's thermal power plants was under attack. Before that, during the week, the enemy hit gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region, and also purposefully attacked critically important facilities in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.