Musk promises affordable Starlink in India — whom he wants to outdo

$44.8550.14
ukenru
08:50 AM • 1358 views
More than 20 dead, dozens injured, and extensive destruction — a new wave of Russian attacks on a number of regions of UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
08:35 AM • 3172 views
Horoscope for October 12–18: who the stars promise a career breakthrough, and whom they warn about financial risks
07:13 AM • 11320 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region
06:47 AM • 13553 views
"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing ZelenskyyVideo
06:16 AM • 13481 views
AI and nuclear conflict named as threats to human extinction by 2100 — media
05:59 AM • 14240 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded
Exclusive
05:29 AM • 15615 views
Three days of unsettled weather — rain, colder temperatures and frost are returning to Ukraine
04:45 AM • 18313 views
The Chongar Bridge to occupied Crimea has been half-destroyed — OSINT analysisVideo
04:00 AM • 17971 views
Military reserves may be needed for pontoon crossings over the Dnipro in Kyiv – Defense Express
03:15 AM • 16589 views
The U.S. Congress is preparing a bill to ban all purchases of Russian oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
4.2m/s
55%
747mm
Popular news
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansionOctober 10, 11:06 PM • 19175 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 17160 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fansOctober 11, 01:05 AM • 12963 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 11556 views
Following Russia's overnight strike, the number of injured people in Dnipro is rising — children are among them04:33 AM • 12288 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 52445 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 74635 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 72269 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 75894 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 87759 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ed Miliband
Espen Bart Eide
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 200-year-old "Grandmother" cottonwood was destroyed for Trump's border wall — dozens of protesters arrested07:04 AM • 3484 views
Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetablePhoto05:48 AM • 6188 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 11604 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fansOctober 11, 01:05 AM • 13005 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 17201 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Starlink
Fox News

Musk promises affordable Starlink in India — whom he wants to outdo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Elon Musk plans to make Starlink available in India to compete with Reliance Jio. Jio Platforms expects a valuation of $106 billion ahead of its IPO.

Musk promises affordable Starlink in India — whom he wants to outdo
Illustrative photo

Businessman Elon Musk said he would set affordable prices for Starlink satellite internet services in India to compete with the cheap Reliance Jio service owned by Mukesh Ambani. This intensified his criticism of the billionaire rival just days before Jio's parent company plans to conduct the largest initial public offering (IPO) in India's history, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Jio Platforms, which owns the telecommunications division, is seeking a valuation of $106 billion as part of the share offering. Like Starlink (owned by SpaceX), Jio's own satellite communications project is also awaiting final security approval to begin operations.

The strategy of providing cheap mobile internet helped Jio succeed in India; Musk used the same approach in markets such as Kenya to undermine the position of local telecommunications operators. Now SpaceX plans to enter the mobile operator market itself, starting in the United States.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is negotiating a $40 billion loan for Nvidia chips08.10.26, 03:18 • 6262 views

Musk did not name specific prices for India, where mobile internet costs about 8 cents per gigabyte, one of the lowest rates in the world.

"Obviously, if Starlink services in India are too expensive, no one will buy them, so SpaceX will have to make the prices affordable," he wrote on his X platform on Saturday.

"In fact, competition will benefit ordinary Indian citizens by giving them more choice, as it always does. Ambani's profits will decrease, but his business will not cease to exist," Musk added.

In addition

The publication notes that the billionaire's statements were the latest in a series of posts on the X social network in which he accused the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ambani of delaying Starlink's entry into one of the world's largest internet markets in order to support the market leader, Jio.

The posts indicate a sharp change in Musk's position, as he had long maintained warm public relations with Modi.

The Indian government rejected accusations of bias in the approval process, stating that all three companies planning to launch satellite services (including Starlink and Jio) are currently awaiting final security approval. Late Friday evening, Musk openly mocked Ambani, calling him "Prime Minister Ambani" and asking whether he "would consider allowing Starlink to compete."

Reliance did not respond to a request for comment on Musk's remarks.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX
Reuters
Kenya
India
Narendra Modi
Elon Musk