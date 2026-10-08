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Musk’s SpaceX is negotiating a $40 billion loan for Nvidia chips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

SpaceX may raise up to $40 billion from banks and investors to purchase Nvidia chips. The deal would become one of the largest debt transactions in the history of AI.

Musk’s SpaceX is negotiating a $40 billion loan for Nvidia chips

Elon Musk's SpaceX is in talks with banks and investors to secure a loan of up to $40 billion to purchase Nvidia chips. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the deal goes through, it will become one of the largest debt transactions during the development of artificial intelligence.

The proposed financing highlights the enormous need for capital driven by the artificial intelligence boom, as technology companies rush to obtain advanced processors and build the computing infrastructure necessary to support the development of artificial intelligence

- the article says.

It is indicated that Musk, who made SpaceX a public company in June as part of a record $86 billion IPO, said last month that xAI's Colossus 2 data center could more than double the number of Nvidia chips it uses by December.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to present the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinner25.09.26, 10:16 • 44497 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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