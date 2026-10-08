Musk’s SpaceX is negotiating a $40 billion loan for Nvidia chips

Elon Musk's SpaceX is in talks with banks and investors to secure a loan of up to $40 billion to purchase Nvidia chips. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

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It is noted that if the deal goes through, it will become one of the largest debt transactions during the development of artificial intelligence.

The proposed financing highlights the enormous need for capital driven by the artificial intelligence boom, as technology companies rush to obtain advanced processors and build the computing infrastructure necessary to support the development of artificial intelligence - the article says.

It is indicated that Musk, who made SpaceX a public company in June as part of a record $86 billion IPO, said last month that xAI's Colossus 2 data center could more than double the number of Nvidia chips it uses by December.

We remind you

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