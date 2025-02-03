Musk called USAID a criminal organization that could have funded research on “biological weapons,” including COVID-19

US billionaire Elon Musk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), has accused the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding research into "biological weapons, including COVID-19." He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

USAID is a criminal organization. It is time for it to die, - the post says.

Did you know that USAID has used your tax dollars to fund biological weapons research, including COVID-19, which has killed millions of people? - He added.

AddendumAddendum

Two USAID security officials were placed on leave by for refusing to provide access to the agency's systems. Representatives of Musk's department eventually gained access to confidential data.

Also, the official USAID website stopped functioning on February 1, the reasons for the failure are unknown. This is happening against the backdrop of a possible transfer of the agency to the control of the US State Department.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

On January 26, USAID's Ukraine office received an order to suspend all projects and expenditures following an order from the US State Department. The suspension will last for 90 days to allow for an audit of aid programs.