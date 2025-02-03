ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Musk called USAID a criminal organization that could have funded research on “biological weapons,” including COVID-19

Musk called USAID a criminal organization that could have funded research on “biological weapons,” including COVID-19

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86975 views

Elon Musk, the new head of the US government's Office of Management and Budget, called USAID a criminal organization. According to him, the agency funded biological weapons research, including COVID-19.

US billionaire Elon Musk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), has accused the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding research into "biological weapons, including COVID-19."  He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

USAID is a criminal organization. It is time for it to die,

- the post says.

Did you know that USAID has used your tax dollars to fund biological weapons research, including COVID-19, which has killed millions of people?

- He added.

AddendumAddendum

Two USAID security officials were placed on leave by for refusing to provide access to the agency's systems. Representatives of Musk's department eventually gained access to confidential data.

Also, the official USAID website stopped functioning on February 1, the reasons for the failure are unknown. This is happening against the backdrop of a possible transfer of the agency to the control of the US State Department.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

On January 26, USAID's Ukraine office received an order to suspend all projects and expenditures following an order from the US State Department. The suspension will last for 90 days to allow for an audit of aid programs.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

