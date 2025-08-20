$41.360.10
Murder on the funicular: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed new details of the case

Kyiv • UNN

 3198 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko, at the trial of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, reported on the aggressive actions of the accused, including attempts to retrieve a pistol and dispose of the victim's body. Kosov is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the Kyiv funicular.

Murder on the funicular: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed new details of the case

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during the trial of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, stated that according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

I ask you to pay additional attention to the fact that witnesses reported that the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol. And this pistol was loaded with live ammunition. In our opinion, this confirms the aggressive nature of the actions of the accused towards the deceased and other persons.

- Kravchenko noted.

Ruslan Kravchenko added that after committing the crime, the accused tried to "throw out the victim's body."

"I would like to emphasize that the accused took actions by which he tried to throw the body out of the funicular station. This is very important," the Prosecutor General stressed.

The Prosecutor General also emphasized that, according to witness testimonies, the accused's actions were aimed at "finishing off" the victim.

 Earlier UNN reported that the court at today's session in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert. He noted that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main injury to the deceased's neck.  

Oleksandr Panchenko, the lawyer for the victims' family, told UNN that the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular is at the stage of familiarization with the materials. Court hearings were repeatedly disrupted by Kosov's previous lawyer. As a result, the court appointed Kosov a free lawyer.

"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular14.08.25, 13:29 • 3265 views

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, and he died from the impact when he fell.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

