Moscow's behavior demonstrates a lack of interest in ending aggression - President of the European Council

President of the European Council António Costa stated that Russia's unwillingness to start peace talks indicates its true intentions. According to him, if the Kremlin truly sought to end the war, it would have already sat down at the negotiating table with Kyiv. Costa made this statement at a briefing with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod, writes UNN.

Details

If Russia no longer wanted war - it's very simple, stop it and start peace talks. That is why we have been fighting and supporting Ukraine since February 24, 2022 - said the President of the European Council.

Speaking against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, António Costa emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately delaying any negotiation processes.

Costa noted that Moscow's current behavior demonstrates a lack of real interest in ending the aggression. The European politician called on the international community not to succumb to the Kremlin's manipulations and to strengthen support for Ukraine to force Russia to take constructive steps.

Recall

During the briefing, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is fulfilling all EU recommendations, and therefore sees no grounds for claims from Hungary. He is ready for dialogue and a meeting with Prime Minister Orbán to discuss all issues.

The President announced a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes air and sea defense. After the war, Ukraine's army will be rearmed and modernized.