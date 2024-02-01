Mortars, drones and self-propelled artillery systems: The Ministry of Defense has authorized more than 40 samples of weapons and military equipment for operation

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

In January, the Ministry of Defense authorized more than 40 weapons and military equipment, including self-propelled artillery systems, mortars, specialized equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ammunition made in Ukraine and abroad, for use in the army.

In January 2024, the Ministry of Defense authorized more than 40 samples of weapons and military equipment of Ukrainian and foreign production to be used in the army. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, UNN reports .

Details

The new list of approved weapons and military equipment includes an air defense system, mortar, specialized vehicles, and UAVs.

In particular, the list of drones of various modifications used by the Armed Forces increased by eight units in January. Eight units of new ammunition for UAVs were also added.  

The list of models approved for use in the Ukrainian army also includes foreign-made equipment. In particular, a British 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, a Polish-made 120-mm self-propelled mortar (on an armored personnel carrier chassis)

- the Defense Ministry summarized. 

Ukraine is increasingly successfully using new ground drones

In addition, two types of domestically produced rescue parachutes were adopted to replace Soviet-designed parachute rescue systems.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense explained that codification - i.e., the approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number - allows it to be purchased from the state budget from the manufacturer for the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.  

Recall

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine implemented another 18 NATO standards , bringing the total number to 315. Another 50 standards are planned to be implemented in 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
polandPoland

