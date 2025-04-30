More than 20% of the EU population was at risk of poverty in 2024 – Eurostat

More than 20% of the population (93.3 million people - ed.) of the EU were at risk of poverty in the past year 2024. This is reported by Eurostat, reports UNN.

Details

The highest rates were recorded in the following countries:

Bulgaria (30.3%);

Romania (27.9%);

Greece (26.9%);

Spain and Lithuania (both 25.8%).

On the other hand, the lowest shares were recorded in:

Czech Republic (11.3%);

Slovenia (14.4%);

Netherlands (15.4%);

Poland (16.0%);

Ireland (16.7%).

This information comes from data on people who are at risk of poverty or other social problems. This refers to the risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation, as well as living in a household with very low work intensity.

For comparison: in 2023, there was a slight decrease of 0.3% points (21.3% of the population or 94.6 million people - ed).

