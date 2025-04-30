$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Publications
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than 20% of the EU population was at risk of poverty in 2024 – Eurostat

Kyiv • UNN

 1806 views

In 2024, more than 93 million people in the EU were at risk of poverty, with Bulgaria and Romania being the leaders. The lowest rates were recorded in the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

More than 20% of the EU population was at risk of poverty in 2024 – Eurostat

More than 20% of the population (93.3 million people - ed.) of the EU were at risk of poverty in the past year 2024. This is reported by Eurostat, reports UNN.

Details

The highest rates were recorded in the following countries:

  • Bulgaria (30.3%);
    • Romania (27.9%);
      • Greece (26.9%);
        • Spain and Lithuania (both 25.8%).

          On the other hand, the lowest shares were recorded in:

          • Czech Republic (11.3%);
            • Slovenia (14.4%);
              • Netherlands (15.4%);
                • Poland (16.0%);
                  • Ireland (16.7%).

                    This information comes from data on people who are at risk of poverty or other social problems. This refers to the risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation, as well as living in a household with very low work intensity.

                    For comparison: in 2023, there was a slight decrease of 0.3% points (21.3% of the population or 94.6 million people - ed).

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyEconomyNews of the World
                    European Union
                    Slovenia
                    Ireland
                    Lithuania
                    Czech Republic
                    Greece
                    Bulgaria
                    Spain
                    Netherlands
                    Romania
                    Poland
