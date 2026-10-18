More than 130 targets shot down in a month — the Air Force showed the combat operations of its aircraft

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force showed a video of a MiG-29 fighter pilot from the Space unit of the West Air Command destroying a Russian Geran strike drone during a combat sortie, reports UNN.

Details

Every month, our brigade breaks its records for shoot-downs. 105 in one month, 114 in one month, and now already more than 130. And this number will increase - the pilot said.

He noted that one of the main tasks for aviation today is combating Shahed-type jet-powered drones.

Let us recall

During the day on October 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 157 strike UAVs (25 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types, as well as six S-8000 Banderoль/Dan-T missiles.