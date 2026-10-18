More than 130 targets shot down in a month — the Air Force showed the combat operations of its aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force released a video of a MiG-29 pilot destroying a Geran drone. Over the course of a month, the brigade shot down more than 130 drones.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force showed a video of a MiG-29 fighter pilot from the Space unit of the West Air Command destroying a Russian Geran strike drone during a combat sortie, reports UNN.
Details
Every month, our brigade breaks its records for shoot-downs. 105 in one month, 114 in one month, and now already more than 130. And this number will increase
He noted that one of the main tasks for aviation today is combating Shahed-type jet-powered drones.
Let us recall
During the day on October 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 157 strike UAVs (25 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types, as well as six S-8000 Banderoль/Dan-T missiles.