Ministry of Justice restores access to USR data: 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs registered since early 2026

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is restoring public access to open data from the Unified State Register on individual entrepreneurs, companies, and public formations. There are currently 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine in 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the study, this is 6,000 more than at the end of 2025. In total, over 4 years of full-scale war, the number of individual entrepreneurs increased by 194,000.

At the same time, growth rates are gradually decreasing. The largest jump was recorded in 2023, when the number of individual entrepreneurs grew by more than 5%. In 2024, the increase decreased to 3.5%, and in 2025 - to 0.39%.

Recall

In the 11 months of 2025, over 250,000 individual entrepreneurs closed down in Ukraine, with their average lifespan being 2.4 years.