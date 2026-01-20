Ministry of Justice restores access to USR data: 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs registered since early 2026

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:19 AM • 3216 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 2842 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 25398 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 54830 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 45634 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 46195 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 39853 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 51170 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 21966 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 59088 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 27496 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 26358 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 10380 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 22516 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 22642 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 8556 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 51174 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 59091 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 56285 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 72388 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poltava Oblast
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 25487 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 40871 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 34530 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 39250 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 51162 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Ministry of Justice restores access to USR data: 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs registered since early 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is restoring public access to open data from the Unified State Register. There are 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine in 2026, which is 6,000 more than at the end of 2025.

Ministry of Justice restores access to USR data: 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs registered since early 2026

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is restoring public access to open data from the Unified State Register on individual entrepreneurs, companies, and public formations. There are currently 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine in 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the study, this is 6,000 more than at the end of 2025. In total, over 4 years of full-scale war, the number of individual entrepreneurs increased by 194,000.

At the same time, growth rates are gradually decreasing. The largest jump was recorded in 2023, when the number of individual entrepreneurs grew by more than 5%. In 2024, the increase decreased to 3.5%, and in 2025 - to 0.39%.

Recall

In the 11 months of 2025, over 250,000 individual entrepreneurs closed down in Ukraine, with their average lifespan being 2.4 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Trend
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine