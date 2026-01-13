Ministry of Energy refutes information about sewage pipe burst in the basement of the agency's building: what really happened

$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 12156 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 16928 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 28971 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 46160 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35100 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33499 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56263 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 23031 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23686 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 12215 views
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 6812 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 5094 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 14831 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 13615 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
12:46 PM • 6330 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 13815 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56264 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 50952 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 56819 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 42644 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 37311 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 42585 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 44405 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 100532 views
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Shahed-136

Ministry of Energy refutes information about sewage pipe burst in the basement of the agency's building: what really happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine denied information about a sewage pipe burst in the basement, which was spread by MP Oleksiy Kucherenko. The agency stated that a problem arose in the heating network, which is currently being eliminated.

Ministry of Energy refutes information about sewage pipe burst in the basement of the agency's building: what really happened
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine denied information about an alleged sewage breakthrough in the basement of the agency's building. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The sewage breakthrough was reported on Facebook by Oleksiy Kucherenko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Batkivshchyna faction and former Minister of Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine. He made a corresponding post on his Facebook page.

The sewage system in the basement of the Ministry of Energy has burst. I don't even know how to take this - is it some kind of sign for the new head?! A signal from heaven?! Or will this event finally undermine the country's energy security?! 

- the post reads.

The UNN editorial office contacted the Ministry of Energy for clarification. The agency stated that this information is not true.

The information that the sewage system in the Ministry of Energy has burst is not true. There was a problem in the heating network, which is currently being eliminated.

- the ministry said in response to a UNN request.

Recall

In Kyiv Oblast, after another Russian attack, emergency power outages were introduced in three districts.

In addition, in Kyiv, after another Russian strike, about 500 buildings were left without heating.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kyiv