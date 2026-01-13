Ministry of Energy refutes information about sewage pipe burst in the basement of the agency's building: what really happened

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine denied information about an alleged sewage breakthrough in the basement of the agency's building. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The sewage breakthrough was reported on Facebook by Oleksiy Kucherenko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Batkivshchyna faction and former Minister of Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine. He made a corresponding post on his Facebook page.

The sewage system in the basement of the Ministry of Energy has burst. I don't even know how to take this - is it some kind of sign for the new head?! A signal from heaven?! Or will this event finally undermine the country's energy security?! - the post reads.

The UNN editorial office contacted the Ministry of Energy for clarification. The agency stated that this information is not true.

The information that the sewage system in the Ministry of Energy has burst is not true. There was a problem in the heating network, which is currently being eliminated. - the ministry said in response to a UNN request.

Recall

In Kyiv Oblast, after another Russian attack, emergency power outages were introduced in three districts.

In addition, in Kyiv, after another Russian strike, about 500 buildings were left without heating.