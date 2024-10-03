Ministry of Energy: lines and substation equipment damaged in Kyiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to Russian drone attacks, power system is balanced

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135372 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141646 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138338 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179905 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111991 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170903 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140100 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139860 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87732 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107590 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109729 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187350 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139860 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137187 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154142 views
Actual
Ministry of Energy: lines and substation equipment damaged in Kyiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to Russian drone attacks, power system is balanced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19463 views

Due to enemy attacks, power outages occurred in 8 regions. Lines and substation equipment were damaged, but power engineers are keeping the system balanced and restoring supply.

Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in 8 regions, with overhead lines and substation equipment damaged in  Kyiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions as a result of an enemy UAV attack, household consumers in Kyiv region and the railway in Odesa region. At the same time, power engineers keep the power system balanced. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"Power engineers keep the energy system balanced, but the damage caused by constant enemy attacks complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours," the Energy Ministry said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of the shelling, which cut off power to household consumers and the railroad (there were disruptions in train traffic). The power supply was partially restored. Substations and household consumers were also de-energized as a result of the hostilities. The power supply has been restored.  

In Donetsk region, the hostilities shut down a substation, disconnected power to several overhead lines, household consumers in two regions, the railroad (train traffic was disrupted) and mines. A total of 532 employees were working in the mines at the time of the incident. The power supply has been restored.

In Kyiv, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, overhead lines and substation equipment were damaged as a result of a UAV attack. In Kyiv region, the damage caused a power outage for household consumers, and in Odesa region, the railroad was cut off (there were disruptions in train traffic) and household consumers. The power supply has been partially restored.

In Chernihiv region, an overhead line was disconnected as a result of the shelling, and 344 subscribers lost power.

Networks status

Rivne region: equipment at one of the substations was shut down for technological reasons, causing a power outage for household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Power outage for consumers

As of the morning, 538 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 92,397 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.33 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to total 4,500 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,060 MW in some hours.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising