Ministry of Energy: lines and substation equipment damaged in Kyiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to Russian drone attacks, power system is balanced

Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in 8 regions, with overhead lines and substation equipment damaged in Kyiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions as a result of an enemy UAV attack, household consumers in Kyiv region and the railway in Odesa region. At the same time, power engineers keep the power system balanced. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"Power engineers keep the energy system balanced, but the damage caused by constant enemy attacks complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours," the Energy Ministry said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of the shelling, which cut off power to household consumers and the railroad (there were disruptions in train traffic). The power supply was partially restored. Substations and household consumers were also de-energized as a result of the hostilities. The power supply has been restored.

In Donetsk region, the hostilities shut down a substation, disconnected power to several overhead lines, household consumers in two regions, the railroad (train traffic was disrupted) and mines. A total of 532 employees were working in the mines at the time of the incident. The power supply has been restored.

In Kyiv, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, overhead lines and substation equipment were damaged as a result of a UAV attack. In Kyiv region, the damage caused a power outage for household consumers, and in Odesa region, the railroad was cut off (there were disruptions in train traffic) and household consumers. The power supply has been partially restored.

In Chernihiv region, an overhead line was disconnected as a result of the shelling, and 344 subscribers lost power.

Networks status

Rivne region: equipment at one of the substations was shut down for technological reasons, causing a power outage for household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Power outage for consumers

As of the morning, 538 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 92,397 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.33 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to total 4,500 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,060 MW in some hours.