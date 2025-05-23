Merz called on Xi Jinping to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine – media

The German Chancellor had a telephone conversation with the President of the People's Republic of China. Merz called on Xi to join efforts to achieve a truce in the Russian-Ukrainian war, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

On Friday, May 23, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had his first telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping after taking office.

The Chancellor reported on the joint efforts of Europe and the United States to achieve a rapid ceasefire – said German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

Merz's office also said that during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on China to "support these efforts."

China is ready to cooperate with the international community to reach a consensus on a political settlement of the war in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry assured that it seeks to promote a peaceful settlement of all disputes.