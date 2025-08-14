Medvedchuk's case on information attacks: SBU showed Molchanov's correspondence with an FSB general and a letter to Putin

The SBU has collected extensive evidence against the "information saboteurs" of the Russian FSB, who, under the leadership of Viktor Medvedchuk, are engaged in media attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

This refers to 12 members of an organized criminal group called "Another Ukraine," which operates in Moscow under the guise of a public association.

The SBU has collected testimonies against these individuals from various sources, including the testimony of "political expert" from Medvedchuk's media pool, Kyrylo Molchanov, who was detained in Poland this spring and is currently under arrest in Kyiv and cooperating with the investigation.

As the investigation established, Kyrylo Molchanov worked simultaneously for two special services of the aggressor country: the FSB and Russia's foreign intelligence. Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, it was established that one of his "direct contacts" was the first deputy of the fifth service of the Russian FSB, Lieutenant General Georgy Grishaev. The corresponding correspondence was found in the suspect's phone.

At the direction of the occupiers, Molchanov and his "colleagues" were engaged in justifying Russian aggression, discrediting Ukraine in the international arena, and destabilizing the internal situation in our state's partner countries.

It is reported that, moreover, Molchanov himself organized street protests in the EU in the interests of the Kremlin, where he called for the curtailment of international support for Ukraine.

According to the case materials, this activity was personally managed by Viktor Medvedchuk. In particular, he agreed on the creation of the "Another Ukraine" organization directly with Putin, after which the Kremlin leader instructed the FSB to coordinate this project.

Then Medvedchuk personally formed the "staff" of the pro-Kremlin association, which included the top management and propagandists of the sanctioned TV channels of the former people's deputy. Most of them left for Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war.

At Medvedchuk's instructions, they prepared and disseminated anti-Ukrainian content through controlled Telegram channels, the YouTube video hosting, and the foreign Kremlin mouthpiece "Voice of Europe," against which, thanks to the cooperation of the SBU and Czech law enforcement agencies, the EU imposed sanctions in 2024.

After such messages were released, they were immediately picked up by Kremlin propagandists for mass dissemination on their information resources. It was also established that Medvedchuk personally finances the criminal organization and for this purpose closely cooperates with Putin's administration and Russian government structures - informs the SBU.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators заочно (in absentia) notified Medvedchuk and his "subordinates" who are hiding in Russia of suspicion. Among them:

Denys Zharkykh;

Artem Marchevskyi;

Roman Kovalenko;

Ruslan Kalinchuk;

Yakiv Taksiur;

Yurii Dudkin;

Ruslan Kotsaba;

Natalia Khoroshevska;

Bohdan Hihanov;

Oleh Yasinskyi;

Oleksandr Lazarev;

The crimes of the defendants are qualified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once:

Part 3 of Article 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as the dissemination of materials with calls for such actions, committed as part of an organized criminal group);

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 6 of Article 111-1 (collaborationist activity);

Part 3 of Article 161 (violation of citizens' equality depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds, committed as part of an organized criminal group);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed as part of an organized criminal group).

The detained associate of Medvedchuk, Kyrylo Molchanov, was separately notified of an additional suspicion for working for enemy special services (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, treason committed during wartime). The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.