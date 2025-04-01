Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11238 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99113 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163171 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103114 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339494 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172019 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143881 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195851 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124387 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108081 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31860 views

The SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Polish law enforcement officers detained Kyrylo Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, in the EU. He was deported to Ukraine, where he is currently in pre-trial detention.

Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention

The SSU, SZR, and law enforcement agencies of Poland detained "political expert" Kyrylo Molchanov from Viktor Medvedchuk's pool in the EU. He was initially detained in Poland, and now he is in one of Kyiv's pre-trial detention centers.

This is reported by the SSU press service, reports UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, it is about "political expert" Kyrylo Molchanov from the media pool of Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason.

The Security Service, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland, conducted a multi-stage international special operation in the EU. For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a Russian agent who worked against our country in the information sphere was handed over to Ukraine at the request of the SSU. He was initially detained in Poland, and now he is in one of Kyiv's pre-trial detention centers.

- the statement reads. 

According to the case files, the perpetrator was recruited and worked simultaneously for two special services of the aggressor country: the FSB and the foreign intelligence service of the Russian Federation. On the instructions of the occupiers, he engaged in discrediting Ukraine on the international stage and worked to destabilize the internal situation in partner countries of our state.

In 2022, he left for Russia, where he later became one of the key ideologists of the Kremlin's media projects "Another Ukraine" and "Voice of Europe". The perpetrator was also a frequent guest on Vladimir Solovyov's talk shows. In 2023 alone, he participated in 35 live broadcasts of the Kremlin propagandist, where he justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and spread fakes about the situation in Ukraine. In addition, he organized street акции in the EU in the interests of the Kremlin, where he called for curtailing international support for Ukraine.

- added the SSU.

In addition, he called for the preparation of заказных terrorist attacks in Ukraine, using his Telegram channel, where he regularly "reposted" chatbots of Russian special services that collect intelligence about the Defense Forces.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 436-2 and Part 6 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, and collaboration activities).

Reminder

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine on suspicion of collaborating with Russian special services.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
