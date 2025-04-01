Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention
The SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Polish law enforcement officers detained Kyrylo Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, in the EU. He was deported to Ukraine, where he is currently in pre-trial detention.
The SSU, SZR, and law enforcement agencies of Poland detained "political expert" Kyrylo Molchanov from Viktor Medvedchuk's pool in the EU. He was initially detained in Poland, and now he is in one of Kyiv's pre-trial detention centers.
Details
According to UNN sources, it is about "political expert" Kyrylo Molchanov from the media pool of Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason.
The Security Service, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland, conducted a multi-stage international special operation in the EU. For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a Russian agent who worked against our country in the information sphere was handed over to Ukraine at the request of the SSU. He was initially detained in Poland, and now he is in one of Kyiv's pre-trial detention centers.
According to the case files, the perpetrator was recruited and worked simultaneously for two special services of the aggressor country: the FSB and the foreign intelligence service of the Russian Federation. On the instructions of the occupiers, he engaged in discrediting Ukraine on the international stage and worked to destabilize the internal situation in partner countries of our state.
In 2022, he left for Russia, where he later became one of the key ideologists of the Kremlin's media projects "Another Ukraine" and "Voice of Europe". The perpetrator was also a frequent guest on Vladimir Solovyov's talk shows. In 2023 alone, he participated in 35 live broadcasts of the Kremlin propagandist, where he justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and spread fakes about the situation in Ukraine. In addition, he organized street акции in the EU in the interests of the Kremlin, where he called for curtailing international support for Ukraine.
In addition, he called for the preparation of заказных terrorist attacks in Ukraine, using his Telegram channel, where he regularly "reposted" chatbots of Russian special services that collect intelligence about the Defense Forces.
Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 436-2 and Part 6 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, and collaboration activities).
Reminder
Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine on suspicion of collaborating with Russian special services.