Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion in information-subversive activities

09:32 AM • 14635 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 52085 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 33482 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 32640 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 32234 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 33738 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 42675 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42924 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41287 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43187 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 5418 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 36309 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 34377 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 14349 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 14288 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 52056 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 174150 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 148073 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 137412 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 147387 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 14816 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 34096 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 55977 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 108819 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 124881 views
Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion in information-subversive activities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 members of an organized group are suspected of cooperating with the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation. They are accused of subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine.

Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion in information-subversive activities

Former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion of working for the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, including conducting subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the department for supervision of compliance with laws by bodies combating organized crime of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, V. Medvedchuk, D. Zharkykh, R. Kovalenko, A. Marchevskyi, R. Kalinchuk, Ya. Taksiur, B. Hihanov, Yu. Dudkin, O. Yasynskyi, R. Kotsaba, N. Khoroshevska, O. Lazarev, K. Molchanov, who is in custody, have been notified of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 436-2, Part 3 of Article 109, Part 3 of Article 161, Part 2 of Article 111, Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspects created the project "Another Ukraine" and promoted Kremlin narratives through it. In particular, they disseminated publications that justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, called for changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine, incited national and religious hatred, and distributed other materials in support of the aggressor state.

Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention01.04.25, 16:57 • 32231 view

Addition

In 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that, together with the NABU, they had gathered extensive evidence in the case of the "Samara-Western Direction" oil pipeline and notified former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his accomplices of suspicion.

Viktor Medvedchuk was handed over to the Russian Federation in exchange for 200 Ukrainian heroes in September 2022.

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine