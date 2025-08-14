Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion in information-subversive activities

Former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion of working for the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, including conducting subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the department for supervision of compliance with laws by bodies combating organized crime of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, V. Medvedchuk, D. Zharkykh, R. Kovalenko, A. Marchevskyi, R. Kalinchuk, Ya. Taksiur, B. Hihanov, Yu. Dudkin, O. Yasynskyi, R. Kotsaba, N. Khoroshevska, O. Lazarev, K. Molchanov, who is in custody, have been notified of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 436-2, Part 3 of Article 109, Part 3 of Article 161, Part 2 of Article 111, Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspects created the project "Another Ukraine" and promoted Kremlin narratives through it. In particular, they disseminated publications that justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, called for changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine, incited national and religious hatred, and distributed other materials in support of the aggressor state.



Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention

Addition

In 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that, together with the NABU, they had gathered extensive evidence in the case of the "Samara-Western Direction" oil pipeline and notified former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his accomplices of suspicion.

Viktor Medvedchuk was handed over to the Russian Federation in exchange for 200 Ukrainian heroes in September 2022.