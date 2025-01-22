Massive WMD in the Anna Kyivska Brigade: ex-commander Ryumshyn is taken into custody and bail set at UAH 90 million

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the former commander of the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska" Dmytro Ryumshyn - detention with an alternative bail of 90 million hryvnias. This was reported to Suspilne by his lawyer, according to UNN.

As previously reported by UNN , the State Bureau of Investigation together with the Security Service of Ukraine detained the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska, Dmytro Ryumshyn, who allowed his subordinates to desert, in particular in France, where the brigade was undergoing training.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the facts presented in the media regarding violations in the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which was trained in France. At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense does not comment on the situation around the Ukrainian 155th Brigade.

Mykhailo Drapaty, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th Mechanized Brigade "Anna Kyivska" and stated that a number of facts have been revealed.

In pursuance of the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol began work in the troops .