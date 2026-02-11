Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses

$43.030.02
10:52 PM
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
08:12 PM
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
IOC responded to Ukrainian skeleton racer regarding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics: what was allowed and what was forbiddenPhotoFebruary 10, 03:05 PM • 5694 views
Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to IranFebruary 10, 05:07 PM • 3520 views
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of CultureFebruary 10, 05:21 PM • 7700 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effectFebruary 10, 05:32 PM • 3072 views
Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFPFebruary 10, 06:14 PM • 3332 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 19353 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 26179 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 23743 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 40107 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 47908 views
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 20790 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 22642 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 22404 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 48272 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50073 views
Tor missile system

Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

On the night of February 11, Russia's Volgograd region was attacked by drones, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise and damage to the residential sector. The governor confirmed the raid on infrastructure facilities, noting no casualties.

Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses

On the night of February 11, the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation was subjected to a massive drone attack, with industrial facilities and residential areas in several settlements coming under fire. Monitoring channels and local authorities report a series of explosions, fires, and direct hits. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in the south of Volgograd as a result of the attack. In addition, the residential sector in the city of Volzhsky suffered significant damage, where an apartment in a multi-story building was damaged by debris or a direct hit.

The governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, confirmed the fact of a massive raid, stating that the targets were energy and civilian infrastructure facilities.

In Volzhsky, an apartment in a residential building at 75 Karbyshev Street was damaged, and a UAV fell on the territory of the Yagidka kindergarten, as well as a fire on the territory of a factory in the south of Volgograd. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

– noted the head of the region.

He added that the search and neutralization of UAV debris is currently underway in several locations in the region.

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems10.02.26, 23:14 • 2012 views

Stepan Haftko

