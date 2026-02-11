Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses

On the night of February 11, the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation was subjected to a massive drone attack, with industrial facilities and residential areas in several settlements coming under fire. Monitoring channels and local authorities report a series of explosions, fires, and direct hits. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in the south of Volgograd as a result of the attack. In addition, the residential sector in the city of Volzhsky suffered significant damage, where an apartment in a multi-story building was damaged by debris or a direct hit.

The governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, confirmed the fact of a massive raid, stating that the targets were energy and civilian infrastructure facilities.

In Volzhsky, an apartment in a residential building at 75 Karbyshev Street was damaged, and a UAV fell on the territory of the Yagidka kindergarten, as well as a fire on the territory of a factory in the south of Volgograd. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. – noted the head of the region.

He added that the search and neutralization of UAV debris is currently underway in several locations in the region.

