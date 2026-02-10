$43.030.02
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 8664 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 13148 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 13434 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 13258 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 16869 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 22010 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15435 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 24026 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17519 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 air defense systems worth about $50 million. Since the beginning of the year, operators of the 412th Brigade have destroyed 13 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems

Pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy with a total value of about $50 million. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, UNN reports.

In one of the key directions, pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy with a total value of about $50 million. The strike was carried out by middle strike means at a significant distance from the line of contact.

- the message says.

It is reported that since the beginning of the year, operators of the 412th Nemesis brigade have already destroyed 13 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations that are part of the enemy's air defense.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Tor missile system
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea