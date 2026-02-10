Pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy with a total value of about $50 million. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, UNN reports.

In one of the key directions, pilots of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy with a total value of about $50 million. The strike was carried out by middle strike means at a significant distance from the line of contact. - the message says.

It is reported that since the beginning of the year, operators of the 412th Nemesis brigade have already destroyed 13 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations that are part of the enemy's air defense.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.