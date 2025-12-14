Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damaged

On the night of December 14, Russian troops massively attacked Odesa region with drones. Energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy launched another massive attack on the territory of Odesa region using attack drones. Damage to energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure facilities was recorded. - Kiper reported.

According to him, there were no reports of casualties. All relevant services are working on the ground.

Invincibility points have been deployed to help the population. Critical infrastructure is operating on generators.

"Everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences of another attack as quickly as possible. Rescuers and utility services are fully involved, law enforcement officers are recording another war crime of the Russian Federation against the civilian population," added the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

