Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damaged

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 23648 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 45545 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 33246 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 33092 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 28168 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 18203 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17959 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15934 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14034 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14362 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.2m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 16555 views
Iran intercepts foreign tanker in Gulf of Oman on suspicion of smugglingDecember 14, 01:31 AM • 4120 views
Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated KupyanskVideoDecember 14, 01:56 AM • 3252 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 14, 02:36 AM • 6532 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 11060 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 32375 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 36951 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 38239 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 48137 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 71774 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 18369 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 20319 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 25297 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 59702 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 40406 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On the night of December 14, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with drones, damaging energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure facilities. There is no information about casualties, and invincibility points have been deployed.

Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damaged

On the night of December 14, Russian troops massively attacked Odesa region with drones. Energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, writes   UNN.

Tonight, the enemy launched another massive attack on the territory of Odesa region using attack drones. Damage to energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure facilities was recorded.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, there were no reports of casualties. All relevant services are working on the ground.

Invincibility points have been deployed to help the population. Critical infrastructure is operating on generators.

"Everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences of another attack as quickly as possible. Rescuers and utility services are fully involved, law enforcement officers are recording another war crime of the Russian Federation against the civilian population," added the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 1,500 drones, 900 aerial bombs, and 46 missiles in a week - Zelenskyy14.12.25, 10:28 • 356 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast