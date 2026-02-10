Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a change in the work of air defense: in some regions, the way teams work - interceptors, mobile fire groups, the entire component of small air defense - is being completely rebuilt. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today there was a long conversation with the military - the commander-in-chief, the head of the General Staff, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Many changes are currently taking place in the work of air defense: in some regions, the way teams work - interceptors, mobile fire groups, the entire component of small air defense - is being completely rebuilt. But this is only one of those elements of protection that need changes. Changes will happen. This also applies to controlling the provision of drones, weapons, and most importantly, personnel to the front. People are the key issue: training, as well as real replenishment of brigades," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, together with the military command, are preparing and developing appropriate solutions - something that will strengthen Ukraine and be able to solve existing problems.

"It is too early to make the details public now. When the decisions are 100% developed, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, our army will present the details to the entire society," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there will be personnel changes in the Air Force. According to him, this concerns protection against Russian "Shaheds".