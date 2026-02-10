Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - Zelenskyy

$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 6654 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 8496 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 9272 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13975 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 18794 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14293 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 21127 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16950 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26958 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Publications
Exclusives
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne region
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officials
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 21130 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes in air defense operations concerning interceptors, mobile fire groups, and small air defense systems. The Minister of Defense and military command are preparing solutions to strengthen Ukraine.

Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a change in the work of air defense: in some regions, the way teams work - interceptors, mobile fire groups, the entire component of small air defense - is being completely rebuilt. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today there was a long conversation with the military - the commander-in-chief, the head of the General Staff, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Many changes are currently taking place in the work of air defense: in some regions, the way teams work - interceptors, mobile fire groups, the entire component of small air defense - is being completely rebuilt. But this is only one of those elements of protection that need changes. Changes will happen. This also applies to controlling the provision of drones, weapons, and most importantly, personnel to the front. People are the key issue: training, as well as real replenishment of brigades," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, together with the military command, are preparing and developing appropriate solutions - something that will strengthen Ukraine and be able to solve existing problems.

"It is too early to make the details public now. When the decisions are 100% developed, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, our army will present the details to the entire society," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there will be personnel changes in the Air Force. According to him, this concerns protection against Russian "Shaheds".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

