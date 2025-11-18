"Madyar's Birds" struck key thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region: Brovdi announced a "blackout in the swamps"

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the call sign "Madyar," reported on the successful work performed by the "Madyar's Birds" unit in his Telegram channel. He also reported on strikes against the enemy's energy infrastructure. This is reported by UNN.

According to Madyar, drone operators struck two powerful thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, which, he said, would cause a "blackout in the swamps."

SBS Birds both ignite and extinguish. Everything as agreed. A blackout in the swamps is not scary, worms. A little physical and psychological discomfort: "light/heat-BADABUM-dark/cold" — wrote Brovdi.

He confirmed the damage to the Zuyivska TPP (near the settlement of Zuhres, with a capacity of 1200 MW, which provides about a third of Donetsk Oblast's needs) and the Starobeshevska TPP (near Novyi Svit, with a capacity of 2300 MW). The commander emphasized that "Birds of the 1st separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces" (formerly the 14th SBS regiment) continue their work.

