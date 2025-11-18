"Madyar's Birds" struck key thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region: Brovdi announced a "blackout in the swamps"

$42.070.02
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 1416 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 2084 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 10546 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 16057 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
08:43 AM • 19804 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 27718 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 23432 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58211 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 49913 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 44638 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanket
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USA
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Publications
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 1456 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 78553 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 109193 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
El País

"Madyar's Birds" struck key thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region: Brovdi announced a "blackout in the swamps"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi reported on the strikes by the "Madyar's Birds" unit on the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. These actions are intended to cause a "blackout in the swamps."

"Madyar's Birds" struck key thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region: Brovdi announced a "blackout in the swamps"

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the call sign "Madyar," reported on the successful work performed by the "Madyar's Birds" unit in his Telegram channel. He also reported on strikes against the enemy's energy infrastructure. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Madyar, drone operators struck two powerful thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, which, he said, would cause a "blackout in the swamps."

Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout: over 20,000 residents without electricity08.11.25, 19:02 • 7546 views

SBS Birds both ignite and extinguish. Everything as agreed. A blackout in the swamps is not scary, worms. A little physical and psychological discomfort: "light/heat-BADABUM-dark/cold" 

— wrote Brovdi.

He confirmed the damage to the Zuyivska TPP (near the settlement of Zuhres, with a capacity of 1200 MW, which provides about a third of Donetsk Oblast's needs) and the Starobeshevska TPP (near Novyi Svit, with a capacity of 2300 MW). The commander emphasized that "Birds of the 1st separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces" (formerly the 14th SBS regiment) continue their work.

Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04.11.25, 23:29 • 16848 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy