06:53 PM • 9816 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 18534 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 18881 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 19321 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 21466 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36201 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33706 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18892 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18109 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15445 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the commander of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, and spoke with unit commanders. The structure, tasks, development strategy of the UAS, and domestic drone production were discussed.

Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, at the main command post of the 414th "Birds of Madyar" Brigade and spoke with unit commanders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state, the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The commander reported to the Head of State on the structure, tasks, results, and development strategy of the UAS Forces.

Today, they constitute 2% of the total strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are responsible for 35% of the destruction and damage to personnel and other enemy targets.

- stated in the message of the OP of Ukraine.

Robert Brovdi informed the President about the increase in personnel, the training of new crews, and the increase in motivation for service.

During the conversation with the commanders of unmanned systems units, the issue of AWOL and how to return military personnel to service was also discussed. Special attention was paid to the domestic production of drones and proposals for the further development of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Later, the President will meet with the Commander of the UAS Forces to discuss specific solutions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for defending Ukraine and for the mass destruction of the enemy.

I am proud of what you do every day. The Unmanned Systems Forces, you as commanders, personnel – this is probably one of the main components of the future army of Ukraine. And, of course, one of the important components of our modern army.

- emphasized the Head of State.

The President awarded the defenders with state awards. Those present honored the memory of all fallen defenders of Ukraine with a moment of silence.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 4, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian military personnel in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, where some of the fiercest battles are taking place.

Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction and presented them with awards04.11.25, 15:48 • 2104 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine