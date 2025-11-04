Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, at the main command post of the 414th "Birds of Madyar" Brigade and spoke with unit commanders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state, the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The commander reported to the Head of State on the structure, tasks, results, and development strategy of the UAS Forces.

Today, they constitute 2% of the total strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are responsible for 35% of the destruction and damage to personnel and other enemy targets. - stated in the message of the OP of Ukraine.

Robert Brovdi informed the President about the increase in personnel, the training of new crews, and the increase in motivation for service.

During the conversation with the commanders of unmanned systems units, the issue of AWOL and how to return military personnel to service was also discussed. Special attention was paid to the domestic production of drones and proposals for the further development of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Later, the President will meet with the Commander of the UAS Forces to discuss specific solutions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for defending Ukraine and for the mass destruction of the enemy.

I am proud of what you do every day. The Unmanned Systems Forces, you as commanders, personnel – this is probably one of the main components of the future army of Ukraine. And, of course, one of the important components of our modern army. - emphasized the Head of State.

The President awarded the defenders with state awards. Those present honored the memory of all fallen defenders of Ukraine with a moment of silence.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 4, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian military personnel in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, where some of the fiercest battles are taking place.

Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction and presented them with awards