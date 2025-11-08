Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout: over 20,000 residents without electricity

ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
04:00 PM • 8686 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 21349 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 27850 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM
November 8, 08:59 AM • 50415 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
November 8, 08:00 AM
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 90900 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM
November 7, 05:00 PM • 92188 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
November 7, 03:32 PM
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 130362 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 02:58 PM
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 94266 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 01:59 PM
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 74894 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
US granted Hungary sanctions waiver against Russia after warm Trump-Orban meeting - Reuters
November 8, 08:15 AM
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.
November 8, 08:51 AM
Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault Corps
November 8, 10:32 AM
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump
November 8, 10:43 AM
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
November 8, 11:44 AM
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 90900 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 130362 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 94266 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
November 7, 01:59 PM
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 74894 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
November 7, 01:34 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Lindsey Graham
Ryan Gosling
Ukraine
Dnipro
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
November 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
November 7, 05:00 PM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
November 7, 11:01 AM
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
November 7, 09:56 AM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
9K720 Iskander

Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout: over 20,000 residents without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

More than 20,000 residents of Belgorod and the surrounding district were left without electricity after the air defense system was activated. Russian public pages report damage to gas turbine units at the Luch thermal power plant.

Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout: over 20,000 residents without electricity

More than 20,000 residents of Russia's Belgorod and Belgorod district were left without electricity, UNN reports with reference to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and Belgorod district — aerial targets were shot down. There are no preliminary casualties. ... a number of streets are experiencing problems with electricity. ... More than 20,000 residents remain without electricity.

- Gladkov reported.

However, Russian publics report that gas turbine units at the Luch thermal power plant were damaged during the missile strike. Turbines at the Belgorod thermal power plant were previously destroyed.

It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia
01.11.25, 17:47

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity