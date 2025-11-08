Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout: over 20,000 residents without electricity

More than 20,000 residents of Russia's Belgorod and Belgorod district were left without electricity, UNN reports with reference to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and Belgorod district — aerial targets were shot down. There are no preliminary casualties. ... a number of streets are experiencing problems with electricity. ... More than 20,000 residents remain without electricity. - Gladkov reported.

However, Russian publics report that gas turbine units at the Luch thermal power plant were damaged during the missile strike. Turbines at the Belgorod thermal power plant were previously destroyed.

