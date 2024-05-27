Macron warns against weakening support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defense confrontation with aggressive Russia. Macron made the statement after a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin the day before, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

"To stand on the side of peace today means to give power to the law. Peace is not a surrender. Peace is not the abandonment of principles," Macron said, as quoted by Reuters. - "Peace means allowing a country to defend its borders and its sovereignty.

The French president also assured that Germany and France will emphasize their readiness to continue to help Ukraine during a meeting of the bilateral Defense and Security Council to be held on Tuesday. During this event, both Paris and Berlin will emphasize that they will help Ukraine "to the end" to resist Russian aggression, Macron said.

The two leading European powers intend to continue to "equip, accompany, train and be ready for all scenarios in order to build a lasting peace - a peace that respects international law," the French leader explained.

Steinmeier also emphasized that assistance to Ukraine should not be stopped.

At the same time, Macron called for further development and deepening of Franco-German efforts. "This state visit (...) comes at a decisive moment for Europe," Macron said against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine.

"We have to confront imperialist ambitions in Europe, the return of violence and arbitrariness, and unprecedented challenges for our future," Macron said. - "In a sense, this requires a Franco-German push.

Macron: European democracy has never had so many enemies inside and outside

Other threats and challenges that also require strengthening of Franco-German joint efforts, Macron said, include climate protection and the challenges posed by the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Addendum

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron began a three-day state visit to Germany on May 26. This is the first visit of a French head of state to the German president in the last 24 years.