Macron warns against weakening support for Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 2024 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82059 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140898 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145913 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172195 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163859 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111343 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41310 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60074 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107233 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61274 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220271 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219909 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 2013 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14125 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107233 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111343 views
Actual
Macron warns against weakening support for Ukraine

Macron warns against weakening support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59735 views

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for continued military assistance and respect for international law to achieve a lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defense confrontation with aggressive Russia. Macron made the statement after a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin the day before, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

"To stand on the side of peace today means to give power to the law. Peace is not a surrender. Peace is not the abandonment of principles," Macron said, as quoted by Reuters. - "Peace means allowing a country to defend its borders and its sovereignty.

The French president also assured that Germany and France will emphasize their readiness to continue to help Ukraine during a meeting of the bilateral Defense and Security Council to be held on Tuesday. During this event, both Paris and Berlin will emphasize that they will help Ukraine "to the end" to resist Russian aggression, Macron said.

The two leading European powers intend to continue to "equip, accompany, train and be ready for all scenarios in order to build a lasting peace - a peace that respects international law," the French leader explained.

Steinmeier also emphasized that assistance to Ukraine should not be stopped.

At the same time, Macron called for further development and deepening of Franco-German efforts. "This state visit (...) comes at a decisive moment for Europe," Macron said against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine.

"We have to confront imperialist ambitions in Europe, the return of violence and arbitrariness, and unprecedented challenges for our future," Macron said. - "In a sense, this requires a Franco-German push.

Macron: European democracy has never had so many enemies inside and outside27.05.24, 02:28 • 26947 views

Other threats and challenges that also require strengthening of Franco-German joint efforts, Macron said, include climate protection and the challenges posed by the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Addendum

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron began a three-day state visit to Germany on May 26. This is the first visit of a French head of state to the German president in the last 24 years.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
frank-walter-steinmeierFrank-Walter Steinmeier
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising