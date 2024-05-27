Macron: European democracy has never had so many enemies inside and outside

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Europe is experiencing an existential moment. According to him, Europe is now facing a large number of external and internal enemies. This is reported by RMC, according to UNN.

Details

We have never had so many enemies inside and outside. We are living in an existential moment when our Europe may die, as I said a few weeks ago Macron said in Berlin during his visit to Germany.

The French president explained that the war in Ukraine and the decarbonization of the economy had led to this state of affairs in Europe.

Macron urged people to vote for European democracy in the upcoming European Parliament elections, which will be held from June 6 to 9 in all EU countries. He stated that nationalist parties should not win the elections.

