Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 998 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5258 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5866 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33780 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36643 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33066 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44327 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68607 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98905 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150096 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Publications
Exclusives
Macron discussed a 30-day ceasefire with Trump: awaits Russia's response and promises reaction to refusal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

The President of France has declared support for Trump's call for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, awaiting Russia's response.

Macron discussed a 30-day ceasefire with Trump: awaits Russia's response and promises reaction to refusal

French President Emmanuel Macron announced negotiations with US President Donald Trump and expressed support for his call for a 30-day ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, indicating that he expects a response from Russia and promising a reaction in case of refusal, UNN writes.

Yesterday evening I spoke with President Donald Trump several times. I welcome his strong call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as our British and Scandinavian partners did earlier this morning," Macron said.

- Macron said.

Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions09.05.25, 00:41 • 5080 views

The French President stressed: "We must all work to achieve this goal without delay, false pretenses or delaying tactics."

The leaders of Finland and Norway discussed a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine with Trump and Zelenskyy 09.05.25, 12:40 • 1768 views

Ukraine has already expressed its support for such a ceasefire almost two months ago. Now I expect Russia to do the same. If this does not happen, we are ready to respond decisively together with all Europeans and in close cooperation with the United States," Macron stressed.

- Macron stressed.

"Security at home. Strength abroad": British Prime Minister Starmer introduced large-scale sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation09.05.25, 11:25 • 2714 views

Earlier

The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the existence of a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine from Germany, France, Poland and other partners. 

According to him, it is "basically identical to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire." According to Merz, Europeans support this demand of US President Donald Trump.

If Russia does not embark on the path of genuine peace negotiations, we will not hesitate to "increase sanctions pressure together with our European partners and the United States of America," Merz stressed.

Merz announced a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in Ukraine: what it envisages09.05.25, 13:07 • 1630 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
France
Norway
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Poland
