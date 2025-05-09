Macron discussed a 30-day ceasefire with Trump: awaits Russia's response and promises reaction to refusal

French President Emmanuel Macron announced negotiations with US President Donald Trump and expressed support for his call for a 30-day ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, indicating that he expects a response from Russia and promising a reaction in case of refusal, UNN writes.

Yesterday evening I spoke with President Donald Trump several times. I welcome his strong call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as our British and Scandinavian partners did earlier this morning," Macron said. - Macron said.

The French President stressed: "We must all work to achieve this goal without delay, false pretenses or delaying tactics."

Ukraine has already expressed its support for such a ceasefire almost two months ago. Now I expect Russia to do the same. If this does not happen, we are ready to respond decisively together with all Europeans and in close cooperation with the United States," Macron stressed. - Macron stressed.

The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the existence of a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine from Germany, France, Poland and other partners.

According to him, it is "basically identical to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire." According to Merz, Europeans support this demand of US President Donald Trump.

If Russia does not embark on the path of genuine peace negotiations, we will not hesitate to "increase sanctions pressure together with our European partners and the United States of America," Merz stressed.



