Merz announced a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in Ukraine: what it envisages

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1002 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5296 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5886 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33794 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36650 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33068 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44329 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68608 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98906 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150097 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5264 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5000 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33782 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120272 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9276 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16125 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138318 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151455 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86755 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Merz announced a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in Ukraine: what it envisages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1510 views

Merz announced the existence of a joint declaration on Ukraine from Germany, France, Poland and other partners, identical to Trump's proposal. Europe is ready to increase pressure on Russia for peace talks.

Merz announced a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in Ukraine: what it envisages

The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the existence of a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine from Germany, France, Poland and other partners, UNN writes, citing tagesschau.

Details

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, there is a draft joint declaration on Ukraine from EU countries such as Germany, France and Poland, as well as other partners. According to him, this is "basically identical to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire".

According to Merz, Europeans support this demand of US President Donald Trump. Trump informed him of his plan on Thursday, Merz said during his inaugural visit to Brussels. "I expressed my support for the fact that we also consider this to be correct from the point of view of the German federal government," Merz said.

In particular, Russia is now being urged to agree to a longer ceasefire, which should leave room for a real peace agreement, Merz said. "We will continue to support Ukraine in close cooperation with our European partners," he said. "And we are ready to exert further pressure on Russia if necessary."

If Russia does not embark on the path of genuine peace negotiations, we will not hesitate to "increase sanctions pressure together with our European partners and the United States of America," he stressed.

Addition

Earlier, Merz announced a visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

German Chancellor Merz announced a visit to Ukraine and emphasized the role of the US in the fight to end the war07.05.25, 16:19 • 5956 views

Meanwhile, today, May 9, the new German Foreign Minister Johann Wadefuhl is in Ukraine together with other European ministers and diplomats.

According to Wadefuhl, Germany will continue to be one of Ukraine's most loyal supporters. "It will remain so, and we will make it clear in the coming days," Wadefuhl said in Tagesthemen.

Wadefuhl said that he would find out what Ukraine needs. "We will do what is necessary, and we will do it for as long as it is necessary, until Russia realizes that this war must end, that we must sit down at the negotiating table and that we must now quickly and consistently adhere to the ceasefire regime," he said.

According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas, the visit of EU foreign ministers to Ukraine will also ensure the final political approval of the planned international special tribunal, before which Russia can be held accountable for the war of aggression against Ukraine. "There will be no impunity," she said. Politician Wadefuhl confirmed that the issue of the special tribunal will be key.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that delegations from 35 countries and the Council of Europe arrived in Lviv. And that the agenda includes two important events: a meeting of EU foreign ministers and a meeting of the Core Group to establish a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
France
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$64.02
Bitcoin
$103,360.10
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.80
Золото
$3,327.79
Ethereum
$2,347.26