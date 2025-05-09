The leaders of Finland and Norway discussed a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine with Trump and Zelenskyy

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre initiated telephone calls to White House chief Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a leaders' dinner of the United Kingdom Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). They discussed the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, UNN writes, citing Stubb and Støre's "X" pages.

Details

During the JEF leaders' dinner, together with Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre, I initiated calls with Danald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively - Stubb wrote.

He emphasized that the topic of the conversation was a 30-day ceasefire.

We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire. Things are moving - Stubb said.

Støre also confirmed the discussion of a 30-day ceasefire with Trump and Zelenskyy.

During the JEF leaders' dinner, President Stubb and I initiated telephone conversations with President Trump and President Zelenskyy, respectively. We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire - Støre wrote.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Stubb and all JEF leaders for their unwavering support for Ukraine and all the efforts made.

Thank you, Alexander, and all the JEF leaders for your unwavering support for Ukraine. We sincerely appreciate every effort aimed at bringing a just peace closer - Zelenskyy wrote.

Reference

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a multinational expeditionary force formed in 2015 by the United Kingdom and consisting of nine of its Northern European allies, including Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. If necessary, JEF can deploy more than 10,000 troops to conduct humanitarian missions or high-intensity combat operations.

JEF can operate independently, but also has the ability to be deployed in support of NATO forces or other joint projects. For example, as part of UN peacekeeping forces. All ten JEF member states are also members of NATO.

Addendum

Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the situation in Ukraine, in particular at the front. The leaders discussed further steps to achieve a just peace.