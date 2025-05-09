$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 25714 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 31945 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 29668 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 41244 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 66732 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 97958 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 149220 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 111300 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 111860 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188668 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The leaders of Finland and Norway discussed a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine with Trump and Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

The presidents of Finland and Norway initiated talks with Trump and Zelenskyy regarding the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

The leaders of Finland and Norway discussed a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine with Trump and Zelenskyy

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre initiated telephone calls to White House chief Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a leaders' dinner of the United Kingdom Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). They discussed the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, UNN writes, citing Stubb and Støre's "X" pages.

Details

During the JEF leaders' dinner, together with Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre, I initiated calls with Danald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively

- Stubb wrote.

He emphasized that the topic of the conversation was a 30-day ceasefire.

We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire. Things are moving

- Stubb said.

Støre also confirmed the discussion of a 30-day ceasefire with Trump and Zelenskyy.

During the JEF leaders' dinner, President Stubb and I initiated telephone conversations with President Trump and President Zelenskyy, respectively. We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire

- Støre wrote.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Stubb and all JEF leaders for their unwavering support for Ukraine and all the efforts made.

Thank you, Alexander, and all the JEF leaders for your unwavering support for Ukraine. We sincerely appreciate every effort aimed at bringing a just peace closer

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Reference

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a multinational expeditionary force formed in 2015 by the United Kingdom and consisting of nine of its Northern European allies, including Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. If necessary, JEF can deploy more than 10,000 troops to conduct humanitarian missions or high-intensity combat operations.

JEF can operate independently, but also has the ability to be deployed in support of NATO forces or other joint projects. For example, as part of UN peacekeeping forces. All ten JEF member states are also members of NATO.

Addendum

Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the situation in Ukraine, in particular at the front. The leaders discussed further steps to achieve a just peace.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Jonas Gahr Støre
Alexander Stubb
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
Norway
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
