War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
07:57 AM • 25701 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

06:00 AM • 31930 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

05:39 AM • 29662 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 41238 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 66727 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

May 8, 01:38 PM • 97956 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 149217 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

May 8, 12:19 PM • 111300 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 111860 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188659 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
UNN Lite

07:58 AM • 5744 views

07:13 AM • 12080 views

May 8, 09:29 AM • 136899 views

May 8, 08:37 AM • 150070 views

May 7, 01:49 PM • 85407 views
Actual

"Security at home. Strength abroad": British Prime Minister Starmer introduced large-scale sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1966 views

The new sanctions target 100 oil tankers carrying Russian oil, worth more than $24 billion since the beginning of 2024. This is the largest sanctions package to date.

"Security at home. Strength abroad": British Prime Minister Starmer introduced large-scale sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation

The UK has announced the largest sanctions package to date against the Russian economy. This was announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As noted by the press service of the British government, the new sanctions should increase pressure on the Russian economy, which is suffering from low oil prices and high costs of the war with Ukraine.

The sanctions package will target Russia's "shadow fleet", which transports Russian oil and poses a danger to shipping. This concerns 100 oil tankers that have transported cargo worth more than $24 billion since the beginning of 2024.

The senseless actions of this fleet pose a serious and costly threat to the UK's critical national infrastructure and the Euro-Atlantic region, as well as to the environment.

– said the British government.

The UK will impose sanctions against 100 tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"09.05.25, 04:29 • 6276 views

The threat that Russia poses to our national security cannot be underestimated. To increase pressure on Putin, I am announcing the largest sanctions package to date. I will always do what is necessary to protect working people. Security at home. Strength abroad

– wrote Keir Starmer.

Reminder

EU High Representative Kaya Kallas reported that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be ready for approval at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council. The European Commission has already sent the draft to European capitals.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonia will continue to cooperate with the countries of the Baltic and North Seas. This will ensure the protection of the environment, the safety of marine and underwater infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
