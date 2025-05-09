"Security at home. Strength abroad": British Prime Minister Starmer introduced large-scale sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation

The UK has announced the largest sanctions package to date against the Russian economy. This was announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As noted by the press service of the British government, the new sanctions should increase pressure on the Russian economy, which is suffering from low oil prices and high costs of the war with Ukraine.

The sanctions package will target Russia's "shadow fleet", which transports Russian oil and poses a danger to shipping. This concerns 100 oil tankers that have transported cargo worth more than $24 billion since the beginning of 2024.

The senseless actions of this fleet pose a serious and costly threat to the UK's critical national infrastructure and the Euro-Atlantic region, as well as to the environment. – said the British government.

The threat that Russia poses to our national security cannot be underestimated. To increase pressure on Putin, I am announcing the largest sanctions package to date. I will always do what is necessary to protect working people. Security at home. Strength abroad – wrote Keir Starmer.

Reminder

EU High Representative Kaya Kallas reported that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be ready for approval at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council. The European Commission has already sent the draft to European capitals.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonia will continue to cooperate with the countries of the Baltic and North Seas. This will ensure the protection of the environment, the safety of marine and underwater infrastructure.