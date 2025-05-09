$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 7188 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 39528 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 80808 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 134964 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 105810 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 107413 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 165594 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108651 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 128000 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43345 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The UK will impose sanctions against 100 tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The British government has imposed sanctions against 100 oil tankers that are part of the Russian shadow fleet. Since the beginning of 2024, they have transported goods worth more than $24 billion.

The UK will impose sanctions against 100 tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"

The British government has announced sanctions against 100 Russian oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet", which help Russia circumvent Western sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press release of the British government of May 9, the publication Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that the British government is imposing sanctions on 100 oil tankers, which constitute the main part of Putin's shadow fleet and have transported cargo worth more than 24 billion dollars since the beginning of 2024.

Today, the Russian shadow fleet is subject to the largest sanctions package in history, which will increase pressure on Putin and protect critical national infrastructure in the UK and Europe

- the press release reads.

The British government believes that the operation of the shadow fleet, organized by Putin's close associates, not only finances the Kremlin's illegal war in Ukraine, but it is known that the decline of the fleet's ships is damaging critical national infrastructure due to reckless navigation in Europe.

According to Bloomberg, Russia has assembled a shadow fleet to continue transporting its oil while its war in Ukraine continues. But concerns have grown about the safety of these vessels and the risk that they will damage critical infrastructure such as underwater cables.

Every step we take to increase pressure on Russia and achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is another step towards the security and prosperity of Great Britain

- said Prime Minister Kir Starmer.

London stressed that the goal is not only to stop the activities of these vessels, but also to hold accountable the individuals and entities behind the organization of "shadow fleet" transportation.

Putin uses the shadow fleet to maintain his oil revenues and support the Russian oil industry. Thanks to Western sanctions, Russia's profits from oil and gas sales are decreasing every year - since 2022, they have fallen by more than a third. Sanctions and the costs of the barbaric war are slowing down the economy: the welfare fund is depleted, inflation is rising, and spending on defense and security is growing uncontrollably

- writes the press service of the British Government.

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against more "shadow fleet" vessels than any other country. In total, 133 tankers are already under sanctions, some of which are also subject to restrictions from other countries.

The threat to our national security from Russia cannot be underestimated, so we will do everything in our power to disrupt the activities of its shadow fleet, deprive its military machine of oil revenues and protect the underwater infrastructure on which we depend in our daily lives

- noted Prime Minister Kir Starmer.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, 39 of the 41 vessels recently sanctioned only in the United Kingdom are still transporting Russian oil.

Let's remind

EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas said that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be ready for approval at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council. The European Commission has already sent the draft to European capitals.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonia will continue to cooperate with the countries of the Baltic and North Seas. This will ensure the protection of the environment, the safety of maritime and underwater infrastructure. It will also guarantee that the country will be able to stop ships of the Russian "shadow fleet".

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision09.05.25, 01:04 • 3168 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
European Union
United Kingdom
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine
