Macron calls on Iran for urgent talks and initiates UN Security Council meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of a US-Israel war against Iran a dangerous escalation and announced that he was initiating a meeting of the UN Security Council. He stated this on his X, writes UNN.

Macron noted that the start of a war between the US, Israel, and Iran creates severe consequences for peace and international security.

"The ongoing escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it has no other option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic program and destabilizing activities in the region," the French president said.

He also emphasized that Iranians should be able to freely determine their future.

"The murders committed by the Islamist regime discredit it and demand that the people be given a voice – the sooner the better," Macron emphasized.

He also stated that France is initiating an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

