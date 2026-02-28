$43.210.00
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
08:36 AM • 12656 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 20195 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 26738 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 40632 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 40946 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 47181 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 44908 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43049 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 58435 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Macron calls on Iran for urgent talks and initiates UN Security Council meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of a US and Israeli war against Iran a dangerous escalation. He is initiating a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation.

Macron calls on Iran for urgent talks and initiates UN Security Council meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of a US-Israel war against Iran a dangerous escalation and announced that he was initiating a meeting of the UN Security Council. He stated this on his X, writes UNN.

Details

Macron noted that the start of a war between the US, Israel, and Iran creates severe consequences for peace and international security.

"The ongoing escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it has no other option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic program and destabilizing activities in the region," the French president said.

He also emphasized that Iranians should be able to freely determine their future.

"The murders committed by the Islamist regime discredit it and demand that the people be given a voice – the sooner the better," Macron emphasized.

He also stated that France is initiating an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
