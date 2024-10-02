Looking for quick money: 4 arsonists of military vehicles detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained four more accomplices of Russian special services who set fire to the vehicles of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The offenders were three local men and one drug addicted woman aged 21 to 34. Two of the defendants have already been prosecuted for theft and drug trafficking.

It is noted that the defendants came to the attention of the Russian special services because they were looking for income in Telegram channels. On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices looked for parking lots for military vehicles and then set them on fire with flammable mixtures.

During the day, the perpetrators burned two official SUVs and a multivan of Ukrainian defenders who were in the capital after performing combat missions at the front.

While at the scene of the crime, the perpetrators recorded the fire on their cell phones for “reports” to their Russian handlers.

All four criminals were detained within hours of committing the crimes.

SBU investigators have served the detainees suspicion notices under Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison - the SBU summarized.

