Military vehicles set on fire in Cherkasy: two city residents detained

Two men were detained who agreed to set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles for a reward. UNN writes with reference to TG channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Two residents of Cherkasy city were detained for setting fire to the vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on request.

According to the investigation, in August 2024, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old man agreed to the customer's proposal and set fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The suspects were promised a UAH 10 thousand reward for the arson attacks.

The defendants used an incendiary device and gasoline for their illegal actions.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the arsonists and detained them in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The court has now imposed on the suspects a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region who set fire to a volunteer car in search of “easy” money. The suspect has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.