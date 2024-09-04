Military vehicles set on fire in Cherkasy: two city residents detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123603 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127466 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208905 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156058 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144270 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192000 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 02:54 AM • 86499 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 60680 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 102853 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 97697 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 45889 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208905 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203935 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192000 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 218587 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 206451 views
11:06 AM • 23652 views
08:56 AM • 40643 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 152549 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 151675 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 155659 views
Military vehicles set on fire in Cherkasy: two city residents detained

Military vehicles set on fire in Cherkasy: two city residents detained

Kyiv

 • 11641 views

Two residents of Cherkasy were detained for setting fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The suspects agreed to commit the crime for a reward of UAH 10 thousand, using an incendiary device and gasoline.

Two men were detained who agreed to set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles for a reward. UNN writes with reference to TG channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Two residents of Cherkasy city were detained for setting fire to the vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on request.

According to the investigation, in August 2024, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old man agreed to the customer's proposal and set fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The suspects were promised a UAH 10 thousand reward for the arson attacks.

The defendants used an incendiary device and gasoline for their illegal actions.

Image

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the arsonists and detained them in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The court has now imposed on the suspects a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region who set fire to a volunteer car in search of “easy” money. The suspect has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

