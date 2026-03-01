Loboda found herself in Dubai during Iranian attacks and showed a video from an underground parking lot
Kyiv • UNN
Singer Svitlana Loboda was in Dubai during the Iranian attacks. She published a video from an underground parking lot where she was hiding.
Singer Svitlana Loboda found herself in Dubai right during the Iranian attacks and showed a video from a parking lot, reports UNN.
We are in Dubai. All borders are closed... We are waiting
Later, she added a video from an underground parking lot where she hid during the Iranian attack.
