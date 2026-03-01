Loboda found herself in Dubai during Iranian attacks and showed a video from an underground parking lot

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 1130 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 4188 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 17645 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 34772 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 54247 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 62947 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 73411 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 74935 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72224 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53193 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
63%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is nextMarch 1, 08:49 AM • 13665 views
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM • 13324 views
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 14997 views
Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John HealeyMarch 1, 10:12 AM • 9164 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 10351 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 83011 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 87762 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 73905 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 76672 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 77006 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 43793 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 42282 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 39915 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39208 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 52950 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Shahed-136

Loboda found herself in Dubai during Iranian attacks and showed a video from an underground parking lot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Singer Svitlana Loboda was in Dubai during the Iranian attacks. She published a video from an underground parking lot where she was hiding.

Loboda found herself in Dubai during Iranian attacks and showed a video from an underground parking lot

Singer Svitlana Loboda found herself in Dubai right during the Iranian attacks and showed a video from a parking lot, reports UNN.

We are in Dubai. All borders are closed... We are waiting 

- the singer wrote in a story in Russian.

Later, she added a video from an underground parking lot where she hid during the Iranian attack.

Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali Port28.02.26, 15:59 • 20310 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyNews of the World
Musician
Air raid alert
Social network
Skirmishes
Dubai
Iran